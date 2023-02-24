A Floyd County woman is facing felony drug trafficking charges after, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said, they served a search warrant at her motel room and found various quantities of controlled substances.
According to an arrest citation written by Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Allen May, in the early morning hours of Feb. 16, a search warrant was executed at the Alpike Motel room occupied by Lisa Lowe, 51, of South Lake Drive, Prestonsburg.
May wrote that the officers advised Lowe of the search warrant and begin searching.
During the search, the citation said, officers found multiple different baggies with multiple assortments of pills. In addition to gabapentin and suboxone, the citation said, officers also found anti-depressant pills, all packaged in baggies for sale.
According to the citation, another baggie containing approximately 3 grams of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine was found, along with a second baggie weighing approximately a gram with a crystal-white like substance inside.
The officers, the citation said, also found multiple fentanyl strips, a quantity of a green leafy substance, $380 in cash and numerous empty baggies and scales.
Lowe was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled (methaphetamine), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified), trafficking in marijuana and trafficking in a legend drug.