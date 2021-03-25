Each year, United Fresh Produce Association recognizes the top 25 produce managers within the industry during their annual convention.
Chad Bays produce manager for Food City’s Prestonsburg, KY location has been named one of the 25 finalists contending for this year’s coveted 2021 Retail Produce Manager of the Year Award. Five grand-prize winners will be selected from among the field of competitors at the association’s June industry convention in Los Angeles.
“These men and women represent the “best of the best” in our industry,” says Tom Stenzel, United Fresh president and chief executive officer. “Through their creative efforts and interaction with customers, they’re making produce a centerpiece of the retail shopping experience and wowing consumers everyday.”
The candidates are selected from hundreds of nominations submitted by supermarket chains, commissaries, and independent retail stores throughout the industry. The award recognizes outstanding achievement in the areas of produce merchandising/marketing, community service and commitment to total customer satisfaction.
“We would certainly like to congratulate Chad on this well-deserved nomination. He is a tremendous asset to our company and the community as a whole,” says Bucky Slagle, Food City director of produce operations.
Bays is passionate about serving his customers and promoting the healthy offerings within the produce department. He is an avid supporter of Food City’s locally grown produce initiative which helps strengthen the community through the support of local farmers, as well as the Fruits and Veggies More Matters and My Plate campaigns. Bays is a strong believer in giving back to his community and participates in a number of community events, including American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, local school tours, Christmas for Kids campaign, events to benefit Shriners Hospital for Children, the Salad for the Schools program, Unite to Read program, and promotes healthy eating habits whenever possible, including at his local WIC office.
Food City associates were also named award winners in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 – nine years of which, the company boasted a grand-prize winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.