John Newsome of McDowell, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, is a hero to his family and those who know him personally, but he doesn’t see himself that way.

“I appreciate the perspective of being seen that way, but I’m going to say what many others have said before me: The real hero’s didn’t make it home,” Newsome said. “I don’t feel that anyone owes me anything, I just did what I was supposed to do.”

For Newsome, military service is a family affair.

“My roots run deep,” Newsome said. “On my dad’s side, papaw was in the Navy, and I had a couple of uncles in World War II. Mom’s side had Air Force and Army veterans. So, I always thought about it but I had some friends in high school who talked about joining the Marines. They are the ones who really turned me onto the Marine Corps.”

On September 11, 2001, Newsome was in gym class when he was informed someone had just attacked the Pentagon.

“I was immediately curious as to who was responsible and wanted to do my part for my country. Being in high school at the time, I wasn't sure what that might be” he said.

After graduating high school in 2002, Newsome was in a delayed entry program through the Marines recruiting office at Pikeville. From visiting the location, he got acquainted with some veterans helping out.

“Those veterans inspired me,” he said. “They were older, yet devoted so much time to helping the cause. Later on, I figured out why: Once a Marine, always a Marine.”

After attending Big Sandy Community and Technical College for a few months, he received the news he had been waiting for.

“I’ll never forget signing those papers,” he said. “Now, I can honestly say that’s where my life began.”

Newsome said boot camp consisted of many different drills and scenarios.

“We ran 5 miles a day, every day,” he said. “We also ran obstacle courses, shot at the gun range and learned Marine Corps martial arts. The range was my favorite, it came naturally because I had shot with dad my entire life and squirrel hunted these mountains.”

The training, he said, was wide ranging.

“Marines are adaptive to anything,” he said. “We were trained to always be ready. You can take a cook in the Marine Corps and put him in the infantry. We were even janitors from time to time.”

There were some tasks Newsome saw as somewhat silly at first.

“We went around picking up cigarette butts people threw down,” he said. “Although it seemed like busy work at the time, they were teaching us to pay attention to detail. We were trained to leave everything the way we found it. If we were leaving trash or anything else behind, we were leaving a trail. If there were things left behind in the field, then something was up. Every detail matters.”

With only one day a week off, Newsome said Sunday couldn’t come fast enough.

“They had church services of some kind every Sunday and I always attended,” he said. “One week I was a Protestant, the next a Catholic and whatever else was available. Honestly, I grew a lot closer to God throughout that experience. He strengthened me.”

Graduating boot camp gave Newsome a sense of purpose he’d not known before.

“You work so hard to get through boot camp — blood, sweat and tears,” Newsome said. “The title of Marine isn’t given, you earn it. Finally, I knew what I was meant to be. No matter what life throws at me, I know I can persevere. I lose sight of that sometimes, but the Marine mentality always kicks in.”

Moms worry, and John’s mother — Connie — was no exception.

“At the time, I didn’t fill her in much about what I was doing over there,” he said. “I told Dad things I wouldn’t tell her. Then, there were some things I didn’t tell at all, and still don’t. Oftentimes, I just called to hear my mom’s voice. It was a healing to me.”

Connie would often send packages for him while he was overseas.

“She would send homemade fruitcakes every Thanksgiving,” John said. “I knew they were coming, and I looked forward to getting them. Something about the two-week trip made them taste better. It was a taste of home, and what I needed at the time”

Coming back was difficult for Newsome.

“The initial struggle of socializing with people was hard, and can still be at times,” he said. “When people get to know me, they like me. It’s just getting to that point that can be challenging.”

It’s difficult for those who have not served to understand the mind of a veteran, John said.

“I don’t want to sound weak, but we hurt,” he said. “PTSD sucks, and it doesn’t just go away. Along with PTSD comes anxiety and depression. Outsiders often look and see a tough guy when looking at a Marine, but we do hurt. At times, I feel like people see me with a blank stare, like I hate everyone, but I don’t. Sometimes, I’ve just got alot going on. It’s hard for outsiders to consider that because they are not experiencing it.”

John said veterans are disrespected far too often.

“Making fun of veterans is a big mistake because we stick together, and we stand our ground,” he said. “I want to get along with everyone, but some people won’t allow it.”

Law enforcement, he said, face many of the same challenges.

John said he is proud of his time in the Marine Corps and is grateful for what it has brought into his life.

“Serving this country was the most honorable, yet the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” John said. “With that being said, I don’t regret a single minute and I’d do it all over again. I’m grateful I had the experience, it’s the things that come with it that’s hard to deal with. Life is hard, you have to have something to get you through. In my case, it’s God and the Marine Corps.”