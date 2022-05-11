Floyd County is once again in the national spotlight, as Apple TV+ recently released its docuseries, “The Big Conn,” which details former Floyd County Social Security lawyer Eric C. Conn’s rise to power, leading to the biggest Social Security Administration scandal in the nation’s history.

As the scheme for which Conn was ultimately convicted began its process, the SSA stopped disability payments to his former clients and called for reviews.

Prestonsburg attorney Ned Pillersdorf offered to represent Conn’s clients, who were now left without a lawyer, on top of no disability benefits.

For the past seven years, Pillersdorf and his wife, former Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Janet Stumbo, along with a large group of have represented hundreds of Conn’s former clients.

On May 9, Pillersdorf held a viewing of episodes three and four of the new docuseries “The Big Conn,” inside the Floyd County Fiscal Courtroom for some of Conn’s former clients.

Pillersdorf also gave those in attendance an update on where their cases stand with the SSA. He said the SSA has announced it is ready to talk about the issue.

“For the first time in seven years, we’ve got the first indication they might actually talk to us, so we have gone to the top of the SSA. Whether anything will happen, I don’t know. I don’t want to mislead anybody.” Pillersdorf continued, “Your hearings were declared unconstitutional, so we’re arguing, why don’t you have your benefits back?”

Pillersdorf praised the help of volunteers like law firm Wilmer-Hale in Washington D.C., and AppalReD Legal Aid, who have provided services free of charge. The American Bar Association also offered legal services if needed according to Pillersdorf.

“I don’t know what we would have done without (Appalachian Research and Defense Fund). They didn’t even have to get involved,” said Pilersdorf.

Teddy Newsome, a former Conn client, has some income coming in after losing his benefits. However, he said, it’s not enough to sustain him and his family.

“October 2018 was the last disability check I drew. The Social Security Administration called me, told me to come down and they put me on SSI. When I turned 62, they put me on retirement. If the SSA is going to do people like this, I don’t see why anybody would work for anything other than cash. You pay it in, but you don’t get it back,” Newsome said.

Brian Caudill, another former Conn client, was living in North Carolina at the time his benefits were cut off. Caudill said he lost nearly all of his belongings and now resides in his father’s home.

“When I moved back to Kentucky I was here probably three months and got a letter in the mail wanting me to pay back $85,000 that they overpaid me and they were taking my benefits away.” Caudill continued, “Every day I have to wonder where I am going to get my money to eat today. If it wasn’t for my father, I don’t know what I would do.”

The uncertainty, especially with the current economic environment, is what Caudill says is the hardest struggle.

“I wake up sick, physically sick, every morning. Doctors can’t find anything, but I know what’s wrong. It’s making me sick and physically ill to be going through this process so long,” Caudill said.

Both Newsome and Caudill hope the docuseries will give a voice to those who lost everything because of one man’s greed.

“Now that this has come out, I really hope that this will open eyes and show people that we’re not part of the scheme that this man has done here,” Caudill said.

Conn is currently serving his sentence at FCI Ashland and is expected to be released in November 2040.