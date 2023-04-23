After six years, nearly 600 victims of Eric C. Conn now have an opportunity to get their social security benefits reinstated.

According to Attorney Ned Pillersdorf, who has led an effort to use volunteer attorneys to represent the former Conn clients, the Social Security Administration (SSA) sent out letters to individuals who had lost their benefits which contained information about requesting a new hearing.

Although he understands why people are suspicious of the letters, Pillersdorf said, he urges everyone who is truly disabled to request a new hearing.

By simply requesting a hearing, Pillersdorf said, qualifying individuals will begin receiving monthly benefits again; and if they win, he said, they will receive back pay for the years they went without benefits.

“Six years of back pay for somebody drawing $2,000 a month — they’ll get a check for more than $100,000 each,” he said.

The letters are a result of a settlement Pillersdorf reached with the SSA, he said.

Previously, Pillersdorf said, the SSA declared this particular group of former clients, known as the “forgotten 500”, as ineligible for benefits.

This determination, Pillersdorf said, came from approximately 1,700 mass hearings conducted primarily in 2015 and 2016.

Those hearings were later declared to be unconstitutional, Pillersdorf said.

On behalf of the forgotten 500, and unbeknownst to many of them, Pillersdorf said, a class-action lawsuit was filed against the SSA.

While on his way to Hollywood to attend the premier of the documentary, “The Big Conn”, Pillersdorf said, someone from the SSA reached out to negotiate a settlement.

The settlement is significant, Pillersdorf said, and can potentially reinstate benefits for the forgotten 500.

“This is probably the most consequential class-action settlement of my career,” said Pillersdorf.

It could take up to a year or two to get a hearing, Pillersdorf said.

However, Pillersdorf said, if someone is truly disabled, they shouldn’t miss the opportunity.

“If you’re truly disabled,” said Pillersdorf, “this is a golden opportunity to address the miscarriage of justice that was done to you.”

This settlement is substantial, Pillersdorf said, and being able to help these people get the justice they deserve is a huge accomplishment.

“For us to get these 600 people … their benefits back,” said Pillersdorf, “is the biggest accomplishment of my career.”

For up-to-date information about the Conn case, Pillersdorf said, visit his public Facebook Page.