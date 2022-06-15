A former Floyd County corrections officer, who allegedly assaulted a Floyd County jail inmate, entered a guilty plea in Floyd Circuit Court on Thursday, June 9.

Lance Phillips, 25, of Ky. 979, Teaberry, admitted in the plea he was an employee of the Floyd County jail when, on October 7, 2020, when he assaulted jail inmate James Patton inside the detention center.

Phillips, represented by his attorney Steve Owens, agreed to plead guilty to fourth-degree assault in the case.

He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, which was probated for 24 months and he must pay restitution in the amount of $12,000 to Patton.

According to Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner, both sides were able to reach an agreement after mediation.

“The plea agreement was reached after a lengthy mediation conducted with a retired judge assigned by the state to conduct criminal mediations.” Turner continued, “This was what the victim and the defendant agreed to in order to resolve the case.”

Phillips was ordered to pay $1,000 on Thursday, and must pay monthly installments of $480 per month until restitution is paid in full.

“The victim was satisfied with this resolution and the significant amount of restitution being paid. Additionally, the victim is pursuing a civil suit over this matter and resolving the criminal case allows that to go forward,” said Turner.

Turner said he is pleased with the outcome, noting that it’s all about getting justice for Patton.

“Our main interest was getting a result that the victim was happy with and we are glad that we were able to do that,” Turner said.