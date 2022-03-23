A former Floyd County resident has pleaded guilty in connection with a fatal 2018 hit-and-run case that left a Teaberry man dead.

Kyle Collins, 26, of Berea, entered the plea in connection with a July 1, 2017 incident in which 60-year-old Larry Hinkle was walking along Ky. 979 and was struck by the vehicle Collins was driving, according to Floyd Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner.

Collins then fled the scene, Turner said, which hindered authorities from naming a suspect in the case for months. The following year, police discovered a vehicle that had been intentionally pushed over an embankment in a remote area of Mud Creek in an apparent attempt to conceal the crime, Turner said. The car had been covered with brush and the VIN number had been removed.

Kentucky State Police were able to locate the VIN number on another part of the vehicle, and KSP were then able to trace it back to Collins, who had been driving the car the day of the accident, Turner said. Collins later admitted to hitting the man and leaving the scene of an accident.

The case was scheduled to begin trial on March 21, but the parties reached a resolution at a criminal mediation conducted on March 9.

The agreement reached between Turner’s office, the victim's family, Collins calls for a five-year prison sentence for Collins which will begin when he is sentenced in June. In exchange for the five-year recommended sentence, Collins has pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident with a fatality. This is the maximum sentence available on that charge.

According Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner, the ordeal has been tough for Hinkle’s family.

“The victim's family has suffered a terrible loss and no amount of prison time can change that. But they were satisfied with this resolution and felt the defendant had to be punished for leaving the victim at the scene and not telling what happened for so many months,” Turner said. “It was very difficult for the family to lose their loved one and then be forced to endure such a long period of time without knowing what happened and who did it. The trial was delayed multiple times due to the pandemic and the family was very patient in seeing this case through to a conviction. They are a very strong family and I'm thankful for their patience and perseverance. I am pleased that we could get a good result for them and reward their trust in our office.”

Turner also praised the officers who worked diligently on the case.

“We are also very grateful for the hard work of Kentucky state police detectives Chris Phillips and Michael Coleman. They did a great job with the investigation. Without them, the case would never have been solved and no one would have been charged,” said Turner.