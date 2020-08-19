Last week, Floyd County officials took time out to visit a former magistrate and recognize him for his more than 20 years of service to the community.
On Aug. 14, several Floyd County officals, including Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams and current Dist. 1 Magistrate Mark Crider, visited the Right Fork of Bull Creek in order to honor and recognize Gerald DeRossett for his work throughout the area during the course of a 25-year career in politics.
Gerald DeRossett, according to Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, was Dist. 1 Magistrate for more than 20 years. Williams said DeRossett was always a good man during his tenure, and beyond, as well as being a valued part of Floyd County’s history.
“He was a fair man and he was involved in the community,” Williams said. “He, just like this family, was committed to making our county a better place.”
It’s nice, Williams said, to recognize DeRossett for his and his family’s work within the community. He added that he “felt compelled” as Judge-Executive to honor DeRossett, but more than anything, “just put a smile on his face.”
“We just wanted to make his day a little brighter and there are people out there that appreciate all the hard work and dedication that he put in over the years,” Williams said.
DeRossett, who was excited and gratified by the honor was named “honorary Judge” for the day. When asked by Williams what kind of motions or executive orders he would like to make before the Judge’s Office closed at 4:30 p.m., DeRossett simply replied that he just wanted Williams and the FC to make the best decisions they can to move Floyd County in the right direction.
