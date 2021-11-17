The Vera Institute of Justice held a Community Conversation event at Big Sandy Community and Technical College Nov. 9, with local leaders and concerned residents of Floyd County.

The discussion covered safety and justice in Floyd County, along with the mass incarceration rates, that according to the Institute, begins and ends in our own backyards.

Prestonsburg attorney Ned Pillersdorf said the deck is stacked against the poor.

“Some of these folks might have a legitimate defense against their charges, but the judges issue a $500 or $1,000 cash bond— these people don’t have $500 or 1,000. So, they plead guilty to avoid having to stay in jail,” Pillersdorf said.

According to studies by the Vera Institute of Justice, 117 people were in the Floyd County Jail on a typical day in 2020.

A total 140 people from Floyd County were in Kentucky state prison’s at the end of 2019, according to VIJ’s reports.

The incarceration of women at the Floyd County Jail has skyrocketed since 1990 to 2020 by 600 percent.

Suggestions were made as to a cash bond foundation, where people who are arrested and issued a bond, have their bond paid by the organization if they are unable to pay.

Former FBI Agent and attorney Mark Wohlander spoke of the treatment and conditions inside jails.

“No matter what these folks have done or charged with, they’re still human beings. Wolander continued, “We have to change it, and we have to change it now.

According to VIJ’s study, Floyd County spent 17 percent of its budget on jail-related expenditures.

In 2020, 81 people were being held for Floyd County. 24 inmates were being held for the state prison system, with 12 people being held for other counties.