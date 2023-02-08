Recently, the Floyd County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, partnered with LKLP Community Action Council to support the Floyd County Long-Term Recovery Group effort, according to a statement from the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.
The statement said that SBP, a national disaster recovery and resilience non-profit organization working to shrink the time between disaster and recovery, provided group training and certification for over 60 people working across the region on long term recovery efforts. Eight members of the Floyd County Long-Term Recovery Group attended the training and received their certification, qualifying them to receive a $50,000 grant from the Community Foundation.
The goal of the partnership, the statement said, is to support plans developed for not only recovery from the devastating floods of 2022, but also to create lasting change by developing resiliency efforts for building safe housing, preparing home and business owners before and after future disasters and advising policy makers to efficiently fund relief, among other important strategies.
The Floyd County Community Foundation and LTRG will continue to meet with SBP, LKLP Community Action Council and the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky to provide ongoing support until everyone in Floyd County has safe, sanitary and secure housing, the statement said.
Donations to the Floyd County Community Foundation can be mailed tom PO Box 1734, Prestonsburg KY 41653, or online at, http://bit.ly/FloydCF, and donations can be designated for flood recovery.