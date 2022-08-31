Nearly one month has passed since the deadly flood of annihilated parts of Eastern Kentucky leaving a large population in Appalachia still searching for much needed help.

Charity organizations such as the Hazard-based Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky sprang into action after assessing damages the flooding left behind.

Officials said foundation put nearly $509,000 in the form of cashier’s checks directly into the hands of individuals and families that have been impacted by the flooding that swept across 12 FEMA declared counties. Those counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Perry, Pike, Owsley and Whitley.

On Aug. 24, a third round of checks were distributed at Jackson, at Jenny Wiley State Park, at the Knott County Sportsplex, at Whitesburg’s CANE Kitchen, and at the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky offices in Hazard to flood victims who had not yet received aid from the foundation.

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Community Engagement Officer Kathy King Allen distributed checks to the Floyd/Pike flood victims at the Jenny Wiley State Park at May Lodge on Aug. 24.

King said the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky was on-site to distribute individual grant checks in the amount of $250 per household and an extra $50 per child in the household.

“We hope that these funds will help families with immediate needs after the devastating floods,” Allen said. “If someone filled out an application and could not make it here today to pick up their checks, we will put it in the mail to them.”

Funding for the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, which has affiliates in several counties including Pike and Floyd, is dependent on corporations and personal donations, said King.

“There have been over 8,000 people applying for the individual grants and that is a substantial amount of money,” Allen said. “The grant application is paused at the moment to allow us to distribute the third round. The calculated amount is $2 million dollars in grants thanks to generous donations.”

One flood victim, Amanda Howard, is presently living with her four-person family in a camper in the Jenny Wiley State Park due to the flood uprooting a large tree which fell on her home. Amanda said the tree crushed her roof making her home uninhabitable.

“I signed up for FEMA on (Aug. 5) and I cannot get a response from them,” Howard said. “My little family needs the help, or we wouldn’t be living in a tent in this park. We slept in our car for a few days because a tree crushed the roof of our home. We do appreciate the people here today; we will use the money to pay our car insurance.”

Luecrecia Hicks of Garrett said she is keeping faith that an organization is going to replace the floors in her home before they completely fall through.

“I consider myself highly blessed as I am still alive,” Hicks said. “The flood waters did destroy the floors in my home as they are beginning to rot and buckle. I have reached out to FEMA and the Christian Appalachian Project. I believe one of them will come through soon, I hope. I plan to save the money the foundation is giving me and not waste it because I desperately need my floors replaced.”

In the first 15 days of the foundation’s fundraising efforts, the charity organization received nearly $672,000 in grants which have benefited families, nonprofits, small businesses and family farms impacted by flooding, Allen said.

The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky’s main office is located at 420 Main Street, Hazard.

For more information visit the foundation’s website at, appalachianky.org, or call, (606) 439-1357.