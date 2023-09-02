Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd announced the appointment of four familiar faces to new roles in the district.

Brook Moore was appointed as director of pupil personnel, Kathy Shepherd as chief school support officer, Amy Newsome as digital learning coach and Brian Handshoe as chief nutritional officer.

“The appointment of these district leaders highlights Floyd County Schools’ commitment to providing an exceptional educational experience for all students,” Shepherd said. “The district believes that their extensive knowledge, abilities and dedication will greatly benefit the school community. Floyd County Schools looks forward to the valuable contributions these district leaders will make as they assume their new positions.”

Moore, former principal of South Floyd Elementary, brings 18 years of experience in the field of education. Shepherd said Moore has demonstrated her commitment to the well-being, success and academic growth of Floyd County students.

“Being in education for the last 18 years has been one of the most rewarding things I have done,” Moore said. “There is never a day, since the beginning, that this has ever felt like a job. Knowing that parents/guardians trust you with the safety, well-being, and education of their child is one of the most humbling compliments you can get as a human being.”

Moore is married to Rob Moore, and they have two daughters, Aubree and KayCe.

Kathy Shepherd, former principal of May Valley Elementary, brings 33 years of experience in education. A press release said her experience as a school leader along with her ability to set clear goals for all stakeholders, as well as her understanding of the district, are assets as she moves into a district support services role. As a chief school support officer, Kathy Shepherd will leverage her knowledge to ensure all schools in the district receive the necessary support to reach defined goals, according to the release.

“It is an honor to serve as school support officer for the Floyd County School District,” Kathy Shepherd said. “I have a passion for education, and I am excited to continue my journey in my new role.” Shepherd has been married to her husband, Acie Shepherd, for 47 years. They have two daughters, Tara Handshoe and Kacey Shepherd, both teachers in Floyd County. In addition, Shepherd, also, has three grandchildren, Alexa, Alaina and Landon.

Newsome has taught both middle and high school science courses, and is passionate about STEAM education.

“Education should be relevant to the student’s interests, personalized to the student’s aptitudes, and responsive to the student’s identities,” she said. “Innovation means encouraging students and teachers to explore, research, and creatively solve problems. To educate students that will be successful in a dynamic world, innovation in education is essential.”

Newsome, who lives in Prestonsburg, said she is excited to begin her work as a Floyd County digital learning coach and is enthusiastic about the opportunities that her work will bring to the students of Floyd County.

Handshoe is beginning his 30th year in the Floyd County School District and his 31st in public education. During his tenure with Floyd County, he has served as a both an educator and administrator at Martin Elementary, Allen Central Middle School, and Duff-Allen Central Elementary School. He recently served as the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund clerk in the Finance Department at the Central Office. Handshoe holds a bachelor of science degree in middle education, a masters in middle grades education, and a Rank 1 in school administration, all from Morehead State University.

Handshoe resides in Prestonsburg with his wife, Tara Elizabeth Handshoe, who is a kindergarten teacher at Stumbo Elementary. He has one son, Brian Handshoe, Jr. who resides in Louisville, and three bonus children, Alexa, Alaina and Landon.