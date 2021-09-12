Four people were arrested in two separate incidents last week in which adults were found in a vehicle, intoxicated, with a small child in the vehicle.

According to court documents, one incident occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m. Sept. 1, when Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrin Lawson was dispatched to a non-injury collision on Ky. 122 in Prestonsburg in which Elray Cline, 37, of Sugarloaf Branch, Prestonsburg, was one of the drivers.

Lawson wrote that Prestonsburg Police Department personnel on scene told him that Cline needed to be subjected to field sobriety tests. Lawson, the citation said, asked Cline if he’d been drinking and Cline responded he had not.

Cline, the citation said, was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests and was found to have a three-year-old relative in his vehicle at the time of the crash.

Cline was lodged in the Floyd County Jail on charges of DUI and second-degree wanton endangerment.

The second incident, court documents said, occurred on Sept. 2, when Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Thacker was dispatched to a report of an intoxicated person in a vehicle with a small child.

Thacker wrote that he stopped a 1999 Ford Contour driving through a parking lot and the driver, Joseph Chatt, 27, of Ky. 122, Minnie, told the deputy he did not have a driver’s license. In addition, the citation said, Chatt told the deputy he had “smoked weed” earlier and also taken suboxone. In addition, the citation said, there was a small child in Chatt’s vehicle.

Chatt, the citation said, was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests and was arrested on charges of DUI, driving on a DUI-suspended license and second-degree wanton endangerment.

The child’s parents — Derrek McIntosh, 33, and Jessica Cole, 37, both of Ky. 122, Minnie, were also charged with public intoxication and second-degree wanton endangerment.