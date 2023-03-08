Four people were arrested recently on charges of methamphetamine and heroin trafficking after a Kentucky State Police trooper conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had a missing side view mirror.

According to an arrest citation written by Trooper Daniel Salyor, on March 1, he was patrolling U.S. 23 in the Betsy Layne area when he saw a 2015 Kia Optima which was missing a side view mirror. Saylor wrote that he stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of Velocity Market in Betsy Layne.

The vehicle, Saylor wrote, had four occupants — the driver, Jeremy Boyd, 39, of Green Hall Branch, Banner, and passengers Pamela Hall, 38, of Oliver Hall Village, Printer, and James V. Huff, 56, and Shawna Huff, 43, both of Ky. 899, Pippa Passes.

Saylor, according to the citation, made contact with Boyd, who admitted he did not have a valid driver’s license and exited the vehicle voluntarily. The citation said Boyd also admitted that he had illegal drugs on his person when asked if he had anything illegal.

During a pat-down search, Saylor wrote, he found a pill bottle filled with a crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine, a plastic baggie of a gray powder/gravel substance believed to be heroin and a quantity of cash. The citation said James Huff complied with the trooper’s request to exit the vehicle and a pat-down search of him resulted in the trooper finding an estimated 7 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Shawna Huff exited the vehicle, Saylor wrote, at which time he found an estimated 8 grams of methamphetamine and 7.5 grams of suspected heroin in the belongings in her seat.

The citation said that when Hall exited the vehicle, she left behind a purse she admitted was hers and which contained nearly $2,000 in cash. In addition, Saylor wrote, there was a backpack in Hall’s seat which was found to contain an estimated 90 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, digital scales with visible methamphetamine residue and a needle used for IV drug use.

The total weight of the suspected methamphetamine found in the vehicle, Saylor wrote, was 5 ounces, while it was estimated that there was 12 grams total of heroin found and a total of $3,900 in cash in small bills.

The large amount of narcotics and cash, Saylor wrote, are indicators of drug trafficking.

Boyd, Hall, James Huff and Shawna Huff were all lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Boyd was also charged with traffic charges.