The Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement Special Investigations East Branch arrested three Detroit, Michigan, men and an Ohio woman on charges including trafficking in fentanyl after the officers followed up on a tip at a Floyd County motel.
According to an arrest citation, on Nov. 9, the DESI East Criminal Interdiction Team received a tip regarding drug trafficking from room 216 at the Alpike Motel and went to conduct a “knock and talk” at the location. Upon arrival, court documents said, the officers observed Rodney Wayne Hall, 42, of Westbrook Street, Detroit, exiting room 215. Hall, the citation said, told the officers he was staying with friends in room 216, but had gone next door to used the bathroom.
Hall, the citation said, opened the door to room 216, at which time the officers “immediately smelled the presence of marijuana coming from inside.” Inside the room, the citation said, were Michael Deangelo Folks, 29, of Gable Street, Detroit, and David Charles Felder, 28, also of Detroit.
A female, identified as April Dawn White, 40, of Ferguson Street, South Point, Ohio, was found to have rented the two rooms, as well as a third room. White, the citation said, told the DESI East officers she had given the three men a ride from Michigan to Floyd County the night before and that she had a firearm in room 216.
White, the citation said, gave officers permission to search the rooms, at which time a detective located baggies containing a brown substance suspected to be fentanyl as well as digital scales.
Documents said officers also found a large amount of currency in Folks’ and Halls’ pockets.
All four were lodged in the Floyd County Jail on charges of first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives, importing carfentanil, fentanyl or fentanyl derivatives, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Court documents show a Floyd County grand jury indicted all four on the same charges on Nov. 16.