With the Fourth of July right around the corner, cities are gearing up for the holiday.
The City of Prestonsburg will not only shoot fireworks, but hold a parade Sunday at 7 p.m.
The parade route will start on North Lake Drive. The city asks that spectators line up at Pikeville Medical Center’s parking lot.
There will also be a business and non-profit float competition. For more information, call Isabella Ramsey at City Hall at, (606) 886-2335.
Mayor Don Hall and the City of Wheelwright will also host their fireworks display on Sunday beginning at 6 p.m.
The city will provide hot dogs, chips and pop as well as, trinkets and prizes for the kids. The fireworks display will begin at dusk.