The Floyd County School District is once again offering free meals to children as part of the Kentucky Department of Education's Summer Food Service Program.

Children ages 18 and under who are from low-income families are eligible for free meals from the school district during the summer months.

Allen, Duff-Allen Central, Stumbo and South Floyd elementary schools are open daily through July 21 to provide free meals Monday through Friday. Meals are also available at other locations throughout the county.

Parents have the choice of taking their children to any of the school sites or they can receive free meals at any of the mobile site locations.

School sites will be open for breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and for lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Meals are free to any child no matter where they live or go to school. They can be picked up each day and can be taken with children. They do not have to be eaten on site.

Mobile route #1 and meal arrival and departure times include Left Beaver Townhouses, 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Warco Apartments, 11:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.; Grigsbu Heights, 12:20 p.m. and 12:45 p.m.; Pageant Hill, 12:50 p.m. and 1:10 p.m.; Ivy Creek Townhouses, 2:05 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.; Creekside, 2:45 p.m. and 3:10 p.m.; and River of Life Church, 3:20 p.m. and 3:50 p.m.

Mobile route #2 and meal arrival and departure times are Hamilton Trailer Park, 11:30 a.m. and 11:50 p.m.; Wheelwright Park, 12:10 p.m. and 12:50 p.m.; Melvin Post Office parking lot, 1 p.m. and 1:35 p.m.; and Weeksbury Community Center, 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Mobile route #3 and meal arrival and departure times include Wesley Christian School, 10:50 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Dixie Apartments, 11:10 a.m. and 11:40 a.m.; Highland Heights, 11:45 a.m. and 12:15 a.m.; Indian Hills, 1:05 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.; Green Acres, 1:35 p.m. and 1:55 p.m.; Cliffside Apartments, 2:05 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.; Regency Apartments, 2:40 p.m. and 3 p.m.; and Auxier Community Park, 3:05 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Sites and meal times are subject to chance based on participation, and updates will be posted on the Floyd County School District website and Facebook page.