As Kentuckians rebuild, survivors of the July 26 flooding can get tips and advice on how to rebuild stronger and safer against storms.

FEMA mitigation specialists will be on hand in Clay, Floyd and Whitley counties to answer questions and offer home improvement tips and proven methods to prevent and lessen damage from future disasters. This information is geared for do-it-yourself work and general contractors.

Mitigation is an effort to reduce the loss of life and property damage by lessening the impact of disaster. These mitigation specialists will be available Sept. 9, through Sept. 16, at the following locations:

Clay County - R&S Variety and True Value Hardware – 100 Manchester Shopping Ctr. Manchester, KY 40962

Hours: 8 a.m.— 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m.—2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.

Floyd County - Moore’s True Value – 13529 KY Route 80, Garrett, KY 41630

Hours: 8 a.m.— 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 8 a.m.— 6 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday; closed

Sunday.

From 8 a.m.— 3 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 10, specialists will be available in Whitley County at the MoonBow Eggfest - Sanders Park, 201 N. Main Street, Corbin, KY, 40701.

Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties can go online to, disasterassistance.gov, call, 800-621-3362, or use the FEMA mobile app to register for disaster assistance or look up the status of their disaster assistance application. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

For the latest information on Kentucky flooding recovery, visit, fema.gov/disaster/4663, and follow FEMA on Twitter at, twitter.com/FEMARegion4.