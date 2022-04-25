May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S. One in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70 and having five or more sunburns doubles your risk for melanoma. However, skin cancer can be treatable if caught early.
King’s Daughters is offering a free skin cancer screening on May 20 at King’s Daughters Family Care Prestonsburg, 1279 Old Abbott Mtn. Road. The screening will be conducted by dermatology nurse practitioner Elisha Porter, APRN, and takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The screening consists of an exam of the affected area(s) as identified by the participant. Recommendations for follow up, if necessary, will be provided. Spots that are irregularly shaped or have jagged borders; are uneven in color; are larger than a pea; or that have changed in the past few weeks or months should be examined. Appointments are necessary and may be made by calling, (606) 408-9304.