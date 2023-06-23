Friends, family gather to mourn, remember Spradlin

Friends and family gathered at The David School on June 21 for a candlelight vigil to remember Amber Spradlin, whose kindness and friendliness were at the forefront of the memories of those gathered.

Spradlin’s body was found in a residence on Arkansas Creek in the Martin community on June 18. Amber’s death is still under investigation by Kentucky State Police, and although few details have been released, they have said foul play is suspected.

Spradlin’s cousin, Debbie Hall, said she was thankful for the vigil.

“This was all the David School’s doing” Hall said. “They just asked if we would want to have it, and they took it from there. They told us that she graduated from there, and ‘once a falcon, always a falcon.'

“Amber wasn’t just my cousin, she was my best friend, sidekick and, as I jokingly told her, my personal assistant,” Hall said during the ceremony. “She had a beautiful smile and something nice to say to everyone. She loved gatherings, so she would be thrilled to see everybody here tonight.”

Hall said the community support since Amber’s death has been overwhelming.

“I knew she had a lot of friends and touched a lot of lives, but I really had no idea,” she said. “I have received thousands of messages, texts and phone calls since this happened.

Project Hope, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, performed three songs during the ceremony, including one during the lighting of the candles. This part of the ceremony consisted of a single candle being lit, representing the light of Amber’s life. The flame was then passed along until all the candles were lit.

Reminiscing on the life of her cousin, Hall said Amber’s life was full of challenges.

“Her mother passed away when she was three years old, so her grandparents (Hall’s aunt and uncle) raised her,” Hall said. “Later, her sister was tragically killed in a car accident on Route 80. So, it was really one thing after another for Amber.

However, Hall said, throughout all the tragedy in her life, Amber kept persevering.

“She just smiled and went right on with everything, continuing to push forward and try,” she said.

Hall said Amber was an excellent caregiver to her grandparents, doing everything from grocery shopping to getting their medicine for them.

“Her grandfather has been dead a little over a year now, and she had just moved into her own house, for the first time, in August,” Hall said. “Little did we know, she wouldn’t even get to live in it for a year.

“She was a hostess at the Brickhouse,” Hall said. “She just got that job about a month or so ago and was thrilled with it.

Hall said Amber was a kind-hearted person, and potentially too trusting at times.

“I think she was just a little naive; trusting people and feeling accepted,” she said. “I think she was just at the wrong place, at the wrong time, with the wrong people.”

“She was just a kind-hearted person: always attending church, putting an emphasis on family gatherings and her love for animals (she had two cats)” Hall said. “In a recent post, someone described her as ‘courageous and determined’, and that’s exactly what Amber was.”

Hall said she knows she can’t bring Amber back, but hopes her death will make a difference for future circumstances.

“This has been horrible for us, and I don’t want anyone else to have to go through this,” Hall said. “If there is anything good that can come out of all of this, that’s what it will be: preventing it from happening again.”