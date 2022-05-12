The Friends of Jenny Wiley organization held its “Talk Derby To Me,” derby party Saturday, May 8, ahead of the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby.
Those in attendance witnessed history as Rich Strike, trained by Eric Reed, carried jockey Sonny Leon to the winner’s circle as an 80-1 long shot, the second-biggest to ever to win the roses, clipping favorites Epicenter and Zandon.
Jenny Wiley is the namesake of the Jenny Wiley Stakes, a race for fillies and mares four and older held at Keeneland every April.