The Friends of Jenny Wiley will host their annual Kentucky Derby Party Fundraiser this Saturday, May 7, inside the May Lodge at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park.

There will be food, door prizes, derby cocktails and local artists who have donated items for a silent auction. Those in attendance can also watch “The Fastest Two Minutes in Sports,” on two giant video screens. Tickets for the Derby Party are $30 per person or a table of 8 for $220. Doors open at 4 p.m.

FOJW President Charly Wise, says she is always surprised when folks ask why they would want to donate their time and money to the state park which they already pay taxes to support.

“They (Jenny Wiley State Park) support many projects that other State Parks don’t offer. In addition, the majority of those projects are for the local folks here in our area,” said Wise.

The club also provides flowers for the Mother’s Day Lunch, eggs for the Easter Egg Hunt, Bikes for Kids Day in the Park, as well as the Christmas event held at the lodge this past December.

“The Jenny Wiley State Park Staff is dedicated to providing the best in nature and entertainment in the entire state; the friends club is very proud to add support whenever possible,” Wise said.

The FOJW club recently asked The City of Prestonsburg to help with concessions at the Jenny Wiley Amphitheater, which just had its opening night during the Kinfolk Reunion kick-off show on Thursday, April 28.

“While it may have been a bit of a financial failure, it was an epic success on what matters most — Helping to elevate the experience at the amphitheater. But, most importantly, setting an example that volunteering can make a difference in your own community. I want everyone to stop and think when they recognize there may need to be improvement anywhere and instead of complaining, think of how you may be able to step up and help make those changes happen,” Wise said.

FOJW invites everyone to come out and enjoy one of Kentucky’s finest traditions this Saturday, May 7. Doors open at 4 p.m.

To reserve a spot, call, (606)-424-3023. If you are interested in knowing more about FOJW, meetings are held the fourth Wednesday of each month at the May Lodge at 6 p.m. If you would like to send a donation, you can mail it to Friends of Jenny Wiley P.O. Box 1822, Prestonsburg, KY 41653.