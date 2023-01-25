The group Friends of Jenny Wiley recently held an appreciation dinner Jan. 18 for employees of Jenny Wiley State Resort Park for their service during last year's flooding.

Days after the flood waters ripped entire homes from their foundations, employees at JWSRP transformed the park’s cottages, cabins and campground into emergency housing. Flood victims were also housed inside the May Lodge.

In addition to serving the park employees dinner, the group presented part-time employees with $50 gift cards, and full-time employees with $100 gift cards.

FOJW President Charly Wise said park employees provided a life-saving service during the floods.

“The staff were just amazing during the flooding,” Wise said. “They strived to make sure those who didn’t have a home to go to, had a place to lay their head. So, it was the least we could do to show our appreciation.”

According to Wise, JWSRP is slowly returning to normal operation, as flood victims have now moved out of May Lodge and the park’s cabins. The remaining victims are currently housed in the park’s campground in state-provided travel trailers.