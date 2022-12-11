The Friends of Jenny Wiley now have a new photo book available, featuring beautiful views from throughout Jenny Wiley State Resort Park just in time for the holidays.
The photos featured in the book are by local photographers Allen Bolling, Jo Ann Harvey and Kaye Willis, and according to FOJW President Charly Wise, would not have been possible without Bolling, Harvey and Willis.
“This project would not be possible if not for the generous heart of three outstanding local photographers, Allen Bolling, Jo Ann Harvey and Kaye Willis who donated their incredible talents,” said Wise.
Wise said the group also received vital assistance from the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.
“We are also very grateful that the Army Corp of Engineers was willing and able to share photos from the 1940s during construction with some interesting statistical history as well. We even found a few vintage photos from the days with the sky lift and pool,” Wise said.
FOJW meetings are the fourth Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m., at May Lodge and anyone is welcome to join. You can contact, jennwiley2014@gmail.com, for more information.
The cost of the photo book is $20 and will be available at the front desk of May Lodge and The Mountain Muse at 128 S Front Street, in downtown Prestonsburg.