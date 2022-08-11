One Floyd County group hosted an old-fashioned potluck dinner on Friday, August 5, at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park for those displaced by the devastating floods that recently ripped through Eastern Kentucky.

The Friends of Jenny Wiley are a group of citizens whose main objective is to improve JWSRP through volunteering, fundraising, clearing trails of debris and even picking up trash throughout the park.

Since the devastating floods that ripped through Eastern Kentucky starting on July 27, the park is currently housing more than 140 residents who have been displaced.

FOJW President Charly Wise, took to social media asking for the community’s help in providing a home cooked meal for flood victims. According to FOJW board member Jim Stewart, the response was overwhelming.

“Our president started calling people and said let’s do a potluck dinner for the people staying at the lodge, because there’s going to be like 140 people here,” Stewart continued, “We’ve gotten calls from Pike County, saying — ‘We’ll bring 20 meals.’ The response has just been overwhelming.”

The abundance of homemade dishes was enough to cover two entire floors of May Lodge.

As displaced residents enjoyed their meals, FOJW members were busy boxing up dinners to be taken to first responders. The group delivered meals to the Prestonsburg Police Department, Prestonsburg Fire Department, Floyd County Community Center, even taking food to first responders in Pike County.

“We’re going to take some down to the policemen, firemen, and we’re also going to box up some and take it down to Martin at the community center as well,” Stewart said.

Many organizations are on the ground in Floyd County offering assistance. The Kentucky American Red Cross, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund, as well as others are helping with donations.

“People from Eastern Kentucky, they can say a lot about us, but on the flip side, in the city, you can live next door to somebody for four years and never even speak to them, you don’t know who they are.” Stewart continued, “I guarantee, in Floyd County, if you live next door to somebody, you’d know their kids, their dog and where they work.”