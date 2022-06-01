For Lee Collins, a time of testing through his experience with COVID-19 has now become a testimony.

The Prestonsburg man first tested positive for the virus on Jan. 4 and spent the next few weeks, first in quarantine, and then fighting for his life in a hospital bed twice. Throughout it all, however, he said he recognized that God was with him.

After testing positive for the virus, Lee said, he spent nine days in quarantine before his condition worsened and he was admitted to Pikeville Medical Center on Jan. 13.

While hospitalized, Lee developed pneumonia in both lungs causing his oxygen level to drop to 60. His heart rate rose to a dangerous 215, Lee said, and he was offered the drug Remdesivir, but was skeptical.

“I wanted to get better, I knew the risks that were involved, but when you felt like I did, I was just so sick, I signed the paper and took the drug,” Lee said.

Lee’s wife, Sheila, said she was also skeptical about the drug because she didn’t know what kind of side effects might come with it.

“He wanted to get better, and I wanted him well,” Shelia said. “We knew it could affect him, that’s why he had to sign for it.”

Lee continued his therapies in the hospital, he seemed to be improving and was released Jan. 20.

After Lee got home, his medical condition worsened. Lee said that he had developed a great deal of pain in his stomach, and it was as if it had swelled overnight.

“I was admitted once again to Pikeville Medical Center,” Lee said. “My tests had concluded that my peritoneal cavity had accumulated 10 pounds of ascites fluid which contained large amounts of white blood cells. I had developed stage 4 cirrhosis of the liver and I am now on a liver transplant list.”

Lee had previously been diagnosed with diabetes. People with diabetes are no more likely to contract COVID-19, but according to the Mayo Clinic, once infected with the virus, the symptoms tend to be harsher.

Lee and Sheila own Billy Ray’s Restaurant in Prestonsburg. Lee said that he had to put his whole life on hold in order to get through the illness and admitted that he felt scared in the hospital. But he said he knows God was with him the whole time and that He never left Lee’s side.

Sheila said she wanted to be with Lee while he was in the hospital, but COVID rules wouldn’t allow her even to visit with him.

“I worried constantly about him,” she said. “You know it’s really scary, it feels like your world comes crashing down, it was such a stressful time and Lee is not out of the woods yet. But I believed God would get us through it.”

Lee said the outpouring of prayer and support on social media was overwhelming, even as his family stayed in continual prayer. Ultimately, Lee was released from the hospital after 11 days.

Lee said his doctor, Christopher Bailey, told him his recovery was amazing, saying, “It’s like death to life. You were like death in the beginning. It’s unbelievable the change in your health.”

And even though the country has come through the worst of the pandemic, COVID still lingers. Lee said that he wanted to share his story, because it’s a story of healing and perseverance. He got the vaccine as directed, he did everything right. Things happen, he said.

“There are many stories of people pulling through COVID-19, and I know we are on the other side of the pandemic, but this story is mine,” Lee said. “And every time I sing somewhere on Sunday morning, I will share what my family and I have been through. I believe it’s never too late to share your testimony.”