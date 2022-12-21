In 1999, Lynn and Angie Wagoner left Florida feeling led to do missionary work. They settled in McDowell, and opened GAP (God’s Appalachian Partnership) in October of 1999.

That same year, they felt the need to contribute to the community in a special way during the holidays. So, they had the angel tree that year in which they sponsored families and children throughout the community.

“As GAP evolved, it allowed us to start the Christmas store in 2001, and we have had it every year since,” director John Morris said. “God has blessed us tremendously, and all glory goes to him.”

Every year during the beginning of December, GAP opens up the store located at Minnie. Inside the store, parents can shop for their kids, having numerous items to choose from.

“The kid’s store has items ranging from infancy to a teenager, basically everything from rattlers to electronics,” Morris said. “Parents can spend up to forty dollars per child, which can be from infancy up to 19 years old.”

GAP also offers a parent store, where children (up to fifth grade) can come and shop for their parents.

“This is one of my favorite events we do,” Morris said. “ We have a five-minute Christmas story presentation when everyone arrives, where we discuss the birth of Jesus. Afterwards, the adults go to a break room where we offer coffee, hot chocolate and cookies while the children shop. The kids can shop for up to two adults: parents, grandparents or whoever they wish.”

After picking the items, Morris said, they help the children wrap them.

“This is really special,” Morris said. “The wrapping may not always be perfect, but they can tell the adults they wrapped it themselves, which is much more meaningful. We are trying to show them that Christmas is about giving rather than receiving, and that Jesus gave his life for us.

“About six years ago, we started doing ornaments,'' Morris said. “We give these ornaments to the families, and ask them to put it on their tree together on Christmas morning. The ornaments come with a card containing scripture and inspirational writing. The theme revolves around Nativity, but we’ll change up the ornaments every year. This year, they have a cross with the manger on them. We have received a lot of good feedback from families on the ornaments, everyone seems to enjoy them.”

In addition to the Christmas store, GAP delivers food and presents throughout the holidays.

“We deliver to the county housing authority, and a few other areas,” he said. “People can sign up for this in October, and we deliver in December.”

“Ultimately, it’s all from God, we are just blessed to be able to do what we do. The toys, items, and food are tools that glorify him” Morris said. He stresses that is what Christmas is all about.

To contact GAP, call, (606) 377-0332.