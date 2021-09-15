The Prestonsburg Police Department have arrested a man they say shot into an apartment complex and tried to force entry into another Floyd County residence in Prestonsburg.

On September 11, the PPD received multiple 911 calls of a male subject armed with a handgun at the Dixie Housing Complex in the Goble Roberts community of Floyd County, according to a statement from PPD>

Shortly after, additional calls were received that the male subject had fired the handgun into an apartment several times and was attempting to flee the scene.

The PPD were on scene within minutes at which time the officers contacted the female in the apartment to verify she was unharmed.

Officers discovered that the female occupant of the apartment was the ex-wife to the perpetrator, who, was later identified as Joshua Keith Hoover, of Garrett, the statement said.

The victim had an active emergency protective order (EPO), against Hoover that was in effect.

Officers recovered shell casings at the scene and found the front door was shot through several times. PPD attempted to locate Hoover, but were unsuccessful.

Officers encouraged the victim to leave the scene and shelter in place at another location, which she did at her mother's home, the statement said.

A short time later, Prestonsburg 911 Center received additional calls that Hoover had arrived at the victim's mother's home in Prestonsburg and was attempting to force entry into the apartment, according to the statement.

Upon arrival, officers quickly located Hoover attempting to flee the scene in his vehicle.

Hoover was stopped on Ky. 321 near Mays Branch, at which time he was ordered from the vehicle. PPD’s newest addition, K-9 Nelson, was deployed as a deterrent. Upon seeing the K-9, Hoover elected to surrender without incident.

Following his arrest, Hoover was found to be in possession of a bullet-proof vest and admitted to officers that he shot into his ex-wife's house, the statement said. Hoover was transported to the Floyd County Jail.

Hoover is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree criminal mischief, as well as violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO and first-degree wanton endangerment.