The Kentucky State Police reports that a Garrett resident was arrested on May 19, following an alleged shooting that occurred early that morning.
According to a press release, KSP was notified after 3 a.m. that Tyler Ousley, 24, of Martin, called Post 9 reporting he had been shot and was on his way to McDowell ARH.
"A trooper and detective were dispatched to the call and found Ousley had been transferred to the Pikeville Medical Center with a gunshot to the back, his condition was stable with non life threatening injury," the press release said.
KSP reports that Stephen Moore, 44, of Garrett, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
"At this time, it is unclear what occurred before the shooting, as the investigation continues more details will be released," the KSP reported.
Detective Merlo and Trooper Jacobs are leading the investigation.
