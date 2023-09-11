Members of Gear Up Eastern Kentucky spoke with the Floyd County Board of Education about how their program is helping Floyd County students achieve academic success through tutoring, homework help and preparing them for life after high school.

Tonya Bailey, Program Manager, explained the mission of the Gear Up is to aid students in the area transition to post-secondary education or work once completing high school. The program does this by aiding students with classwork they are struggling with and spending one-on-one time with the students to give them support.

Tonya said they have two main jobs within the school; Academic Interventionists and College Career Navigators.

Academic Interventionists “work with at-risk students, students who may be having trouble in the course or who don’t get a piece of content, or who need help with homework, or students who may just be bad in the subject and students who may just be behind,” said Bailey.

College Career Navigators focus on building relationships with the students at their schools.

“They want to make sure that every kid that they work with has at least one caring adult who they can go to in that building,” said Bailey.

The navigators also help students with everything they need to know to get ready and apply for college.

Bailey said last year Gear Up worked with students in grades six through 12, but this year the program would be focusing on students in grades seven through 12.

Bailey said last year Gear Up tutored 893 students over the course of the school year and helped 529 students with homework assignments.

Bailey said Gear Up staff was able to achieve success because they were not bound to traditional class structures and were able to be flexible with when they could assist students who may be struggling.

Family Engagement Coordinator Pam Hereford works with parents on college planning, college prep and financial literacy.

Hereford said they had hosted activities throughout the county for parents to not just learn about college readiness, but to also interact with other parents. One of those activities was an art night held at Allen Elementary.

“Not only did they receive information on college planning and financial literacy, they were together with other families and their students,” said Hereford. “They painted together, they laughed, they were fed and they went home happy.”

Bailey said they have funded field trips, technology activities, off-grade ACT testing, training and reimbursement of salaries for the Gear Up staff.

“By the end of the 23-24 we will have put over $7 million into this district,” said Bailey.

Several students also spoke to the board about how the program has helped them directly. Many stating they would not have graduated without the aid of Gear Up. They also spoke about how Gear Up staff would reach out to them personally when they were going through different struggles at home or in the classroom.

Jake Wells, recent graduate, said that all of the staff was very nice.

“It’s hard for me not to get distracted in the classroom,” said Wells. “When I’m in the Gear Up classroom they can do one-on-one. Really they are probably the only reason I did pass math class. I probably learned more from them than I did in a math class.”

Wells said the staff also helped him fill out an application for his new job and the tax forms for the job.

“We really really are passionate about what we do in the schools,” said Bailey. “We are very proud to serve the students, teachers and the families here in Floyd County.”