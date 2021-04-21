As individuals begin to get older, it becomes easier to just sit around and become lazy, as opposed to living an active lifestyle. However, for individuals who see themselves creeping towards that 50 or 60 year old, and beyond, bench mark, it can be even easier to fall into that lax behavior. For Prestonsburg resident Jerry Baker, that lifestyle was just something he couldn’t be happy with.
According to Baker, age 54, his main job consists of working for Utility Management Group (UMG) of Pikeville. However, his passion is being a “hybrid athlete.” Baker likes to classify himself as a “hybrid athlete,” which by his definition is simply someone who trains and participates in a little bit everything. Running, weight-lifting, climbing, it doesn’t matter him, as one of his biggest passions dabbles in a bit of everything.
For some perspective on how much Baker enjoys running and excreting, for his 50th birthday he and a group of friends celebrated by having a group run towards Paintsville.
Baker said that he has been weight lifting on and off since around high school. However, according to him, he didn’t begin to take it serious until the last 10 to 12 years. He adds that he’s into a lot of military-based exercises and depending on which season is currently in, is a large factor in how his training is planned. During the winter, which is after running season he said, he begins lift weights a little heavier. While it’s winter, Baker said he’s in the gym a lot. But, when the weather begins to warm up, he likes to be outside.
“I’ll still be in the gym lifting, just not as heavy,” Baker said. “But I like to be outside. Doing pull ups out at Dewey Lake, climbing trees, anything on a obstacle course. One of my main interests and goals has became running obstacle course races. Spartans, Tough Mudders, just things like that.”
According to the Spartan race website, Spartan is the goal leader in obstacle course racing, holding over 200 events in 42 countries. When participating in obstacle courses such as the ones he’s interested in, you have to have good grip and carry your own body weight.
“That’s why I like to do a lot of pull ups and push up,” Baker said. “And there’s a lot of running.”
Baker said he began running in races and obstacle courses after a friendly dispute broke out during a pickup game of basketball one evening in Clintwood, Virginia. According to him, while playing with a few college kids, they began recalling how several players had quit the University of Virginia at Wise’s football team, due to the amount of running involved. Baker said that he couldn’t understand why someone that age would quit just because of some running. After being informed of that, it was easy for someone his age to say that now, he began doing his research to prove he could.
“After some looking, I found a Tough Mudder,” Baker said. “It was 12 miles and I said ‘guys, even at my age, I can show you that I can go train and do this.’ I don’t let someone tell me I can’t do something, it’s just not who I am.”
Baker said that he thought if those young kids could see someone his age, is serious about it and willing to put forth the effort to accomplish that goal, then maybe it would inspire not only them, but others.
Helping inspire others is maybe the reason why Baker decided to become a certified personal trainer, although, he insists that it was simply because of the amount of questions he began receiving from other individuals regarding fitness and remaining active.
“I just didn’t feel comfortable answering them, without knowing the facts,” Baker said. “I didn’t want to be liable if they were to try something and me not be certified. So, I just told them what I was doing, but at the end of the day, everyone is different.”
Baker said he decided to become a personal trainer so that could begin answering those questions a little more in depth for people.
“The main reason I do it is to see people take better care of themselves,” Baker said. “I just really enjoy helping people achieve their fitness goals.”
The types of individuals that he likes to train are the beginners, as according to him, he likes helping individuals build up their confidence. When starting things off, Baker said he asks his clients what their goal is and establishing what that goal maybe is a crucial part to beginning the journey towards living an active lifestyle.
“I recently had two high school kids that i was training participate in a race, in which one of them ran close to around 30 miles, over a weekend,” Baker said. “If those kids can train for and then do something like that, if anyone can, then there’s not a thing in this world you can’t accomplish.”
According to Baker, he believes that living an active lifestyle will benefit individuals in the future. And for him, he doesn’t want to have to rely on someone else to take care of himself as he ages.
“When you start hitting your ‘50s, ‘60s and older, you can start getting lazier. You can want to sit around more and that lifestyle just isn’t something that I ever wanted,” he said. “I’ve tried to tell others that you want to keep moving, because it becomes easier to just sit around.”
Remaining active at that age, he said, helps keep the calories and weight off, while helping you remain stronger. If someone who is getting up there in age and wants to begin living an active lifestyle, Bakers said the first step is to consulate with your respective doctor. Once an individual has got the go ahead that it’s safe, Baker said the next step is start out slow.
“You don’t want to start out too fast and cause yourself to be highly sore just starting off, because that may deter you from going back,” Baker said. “You want to find yourself a good trainer, one person who knows what their doing, has a background and you trust, and you want to listen to them.
“But, just try, because the main thing is to stay active,” he added.
Whether you simply go for a walk, ride a bike, or anything in between, Baker said, it doesn’t matter. Just don’t be afraid to start.
According to Baker, bike riding, especially in the area of Prerstonsburg, has such a great culture, making it a great activity for locals residents to explore. Biking, he said, is great for people getting older and it is less wear and tear on your body. Biking is important to the residents of this area and maybe more can get out and try biking if they know they are not going to get that "sore or beat up" and especially with that new trail we have in the area.
“If you want to get stronger, start weight lifting light weight and then slowly work your way up. I you want to start running, just get up, go outside and start walking. Start with walking and then work your way towards jogging, then to running,” Baker said. “You got to learn to take baby steps.”
Baker said he’s grew up with a slight heart murmur and has some coughing fits, from time to time, but he’s never let it deter him from following his passion. Because of those, and simply burnout or fatigue which he said can creep up from time to time, he admitted that there’s been days in which he thought about giving up. But, in that moment he said he thinks about anyone who could be watching him at that moment.
“I feel as though if someone sees me sitting around or giving up, then what are they going to do? They’re going to give up, especially someone my age, or a kid who’s just starting out, ” Baker said. “I keep telling myself you got to stick with it."Don’t just die when you are 20 some years old and then wait to be buried when you are in your 60s or 70s.
“Get out and live,” he added.
