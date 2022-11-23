Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear announced Nov. 23 a new toy drive for children impacted by the historic floods in Eastern Kentucky this summer.

“I want to make sure these kids know that even if Christmas looks a little different this year, Santa will still be coming to visit them,” the First Lady said. “So just like last year in Western Kentucky, I am announcing a toy drive where people from around our commonwealth — and country — can donate gifts.”

Gifts can be mailed to Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, where they will be sorted and organized with the help of Santa Claus and his elves. Additional drop-off sites and collection events will be announced soon. The deadline to donate is Wednesday, Dec. 14, and donations should be sent to:

Jenny Wiley State Resort Park

75 Theatre Court

Prestonsburg, KY, 41653

“I’m pretty sure last year’s drive was the biggest toy drive ever,” Gov. Beshear said. “It was so special to see the children of Western Kentucky smile after all they had been through. And now, our hope is that we can see those same smiles on the faces of our Eastern Kentucky kids.”

“I am so grateful for the generosity and kindness we saw last year,” the First Lady added. “My hope is that we can lead with love once again. And together, we can make sure the children of Eastern Kentucky feel our support. So please join us, and let’s make sure these kids have a great Christmas. I’m excited to get Will and Lila involved. They’re learning that the greatest joy of Christmas is the chance to give back.”

For more information, visit, https://governor.ky.gov/toydrive.