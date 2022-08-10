Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, and his wife, first lady Brittany Beshear traveled to Floyd County on Saturday, Aug. 6, to meet with families displaced by the devastating July floods.

Beshear and company, including Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, made a stop at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, which is currently housing approximately 172 victims at the park’s May Lodge.

JWSRP has also made the park’s campground available to those whose homes are not salvageable. After the flooding, Beshear quickly approved the use of the state’s emergency travel trailers, with 25 units being sent to the park's campground.

The governor and first lady met and thanked the staff, volunteers and first responders at JWSRP for their assistance, before meeting with the affected families.

Beshear also assured those who have been denied federal aid that his team has a plan to help those affected.

One of those displaced residents, Pansy McCoy, fought back tears as she spoke to Beshear and Coleman.

“My house flooded twice and we were denied. They’re going to help me through that. If anybody is going to help us, I believe Governor Beshear will do it,” McCoy said.

"FEMA's call center is going to call through and help anyone that is denied and talk through their claim with them about how they can get through the process," Beshear said.

Four more Kentucky counties were added to President Joe Biden’s Individual Assistance declaration, including Leslie, Magoffin, Martin and Whitley. These counties can now apply individually for assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Rocky Adkins, special advisor to Gov. Beshear, said he had lost sleep over the flood devastation.

“I'm tired, I can’t sleep. I try, but I just can’t. But, we’re going to be here for the long haul and to make sure these folks get back on their feet,” Adkins said.