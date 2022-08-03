Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was back in Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday, Aug. 2, to assess damage caused by last week’s record-setting floods.

Beshear was accompanied at the press conference by Special Advisor Rocky Adkins, as well as 95th Dist. state Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty, Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams and Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd.

The governor did come bearing some good news, however.

Beshear announced that President Joe Biden added Floyd and Pike counties to the Individual Assistance list with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“Since we took off this morning to be here in Floyd County, it has received the signature by the president for these people to receive Individual Assistance through FEMA,” Beshear said.

With the Individual Assistance now granted, those affected can apply for up to $35,000 individually to rebuild.

Upon arriving, Beshear met with those currently staying at the Floyd County Community Center. The governor also played basketball with children also staying at the shelter.

Laferty thanked Beshear for the state’s response to the deadly flooding that has claimed the lives of 37 people in Eastern Kentucky, including four children.

“I want to take this opportunity first and foremost to thank the governor, who has provided a swift response in our time of need here in Floyd County. I also want to thank our first responders who rescued dozens and dozens of friends, family members and neighbors,” Laferty said.

Beshear thanked the leadership of Floyd County, noting power had been restored to all homes, as had mobile phone service. The governor praised the staff at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, who are housing those affected in the May Lodge, and also offering cottages and travel trailers which the state delivered to the Jenny Wiley campground.

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd announced the Floyd County Board of Education was holding a special meeting on Tuesday, August 2, at 1:00 p.m. to vote on amending the school calendar and push back the start date for school in Floyd County. The outcome of that meeting was not available as of presstime, but is available on our website at, floydct.com.

Williams also thanked the Governor for the assistance from the state, the National Guard, as well as others.

“I’d like to thank the governor and his staff for everything they’ve done for us. They have gone above and beyond. I tell folks, the first call I got from outside my organization, was from the governor,” Williams said.

Beshear was scheduled to visit Garrett and Wayland Tuesday afternoon. He also made stops in Pike County.

Beshear warned of an impending heat wave headed into the Commonwealth State later this week.

“The one warning coming in the next couple days is heat. It is going to be oppressively hot. That’s why we’re going to bring so much water, people are going to beg us not to bring it,” said Beshear.

The recovery effort, he said, is ongoing.

“We still need prayers from across the country, and we still need help. Every family I’ve talked to in here lost everything,” Beshear said. “I’ve got to talk to some amazing families that are here having lost everything, but still glad they’re on planet earth with us.”