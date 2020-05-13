As Floyd County high schools finalize planning for graduation parades that will be held this week, officials at the Floyd County Board of Education are planning what the next school year might look like during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Floyd County high schools are hosting special graduation parades for seniors at Prestonsburg High School on Friday, May 15, starting at 6 p.m. at the Mountain Arts Center; Betsy Layne High School at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, starting at the high school, where the gates will open at 5 p.m.; and at Floyd Central High School, with lineup starting at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, with the parade starting at 6 p.m. the Wheelwright City Gym.
These schools have all announced details about the events on their Facebook pages, and officials are permitting students to decorate their vehicles for these parades. Fireworks displays are planned to be held after students pick up diplomas at these ceremonies, and social distancing is required at all events.
“We’re not going to let national tragedies or global pandemics diminish the importance of what they’ve done over the last 12 years, and that’s become a graduate of Floyd County Schools,” Superintendent Danny Adkins said. “We’re very proud of them, and we want them to know, too, that there will still be an opportunity for in-person graduation as soon as restrictions are lifted, if we have to wait until September, we will wait. That’s still an option. But we’re very proud of them, and we certainly want to congratulate each one of them.”
He said the board members are committed to having an in-person graduation, if possible.
Adkins emphasized that option while speaking with Floyd County Board of Education members during a special meeting, held virtually on Monday, May 11.
At the meeting, the board amended the calendar to designate 65 days used as either snow days or NTI days. That calendar put the end of the school year on May 7-8 for students, Adkins said, reflecting no change from the previously-approved calendar. It marks the first time the school year has not been extended due to days missed for inclement weather or other reasons, Adkins said.
Members also discussed how students will be graded for their work this year, with Adkins reporting they will either be given a “pass” or “incomplete” this semester, with a pass being equal to 100 percent and an incomplete being zero.
Adkins said students who participate by completing NTI or online work and interacting with teachers will receive a pass grade for the semester, while students who did not will receive an incomplete grade. The school year has ended, but Adkins explained that schools will give students until June 30 to complete their NTI work. He said officials will start reaching out to students who haven’t completed NTI work to inform them of that deadline and offer to pick up the work, if necessary.
“What we didn’t want to do is we did not want to penalize students because of this virus,” Adkins said.
He told board members that the grading system will not affect KEYS scholarships or other programs available to students.
Board members also discussed the upcoming school year at the meeting, with officials voicing concerns about having the district start in July, as suggested last week by the Kentucky Department of Education.
On May 5, the KDE reported that it asked school districts to consider three possibilities for the start of the upcoming year, setting possible start dates for late July, the traditional fall opening day or a later date after Labor Day in September.
The board has already approved its upcoming school calendar with a start date of Aug. 17, and Adkins reported that the district may list the other possible start dates requested by the KDE as July 27 and Sept. 7 for students.
He and other board members emphasized that the district will not start classes in July unless required to do so by the state.
“The way I feel about it is that’s playing it close,” Board Member Linda Gearheart said. “How can you even plan because, you know, we’re just two months away from that?”
Board Chair Sherry Robinson said an advisory committee she participates on asked state officials to give schools enough time for planning.
“I don’t really see how they could force us to do something if we don’t have enough time to prepare,” Robinson said.
Adkins said he received a lot of feedback after that suggestion was made last week.
“We’ve had a lot of feedback with that already, and the folks that I’ve had the chance to speak with, I’ve assured them that this board would not support that unless we were forced, our hands were forced by the governor or commissioner,” he said.
He and others emphasized the uncertainty surrounding planning for the upcoming year.
“I guess the dates that we’re going to do, I guess we need to let people know that they’re not really in stone, either. They’re tentative,” Robinson said.
She also stated, “Everybody’s got to understand that right now, there’s a lot of unknowns. We can’t decide anything with unknowns.”
Floyd County Schools has an advantage if NTI is required again next year, because years ago, the district started providing students with computers. Currently all students in grades five through 12 have computers, and Adkins said the district is planning to buy computers for all students for the upcoming year.
He said doing so would provide opportunities for a “flipped classroom” model, in which teachers videotape themselves teaching class and upload those videos onto computers that students can access regardless of whether they have internet at home.
“We feel like we can really up our game with our online education through the purchase of these new devices,” Adkins said.
