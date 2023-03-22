A Pike grand jury on March 22 issued a report finding that the Floyd man accused of killing three police officers and a K9 officer in Floyd County last year died of suicide and acted alone in causing his death.

According to the report, Pikeville Police Det. Bruce Collins led the investigation into the death of Lance Storz, 50, of Main Street, Allen, who officials said was found hanging in a shower in the Pike County Detention Center on Feb. 28. Collins was assisted in the case by Kentucky State Police Det. Jason Merlo.

At the time of his death, Storz was facing a number of felony charges including three counts of murder of a police officer linked to the shooting deaths of Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Russell Chaffins, 28, Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph Frasure, 60, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Edward Petry, 60. Storz was also charged with first-degree assault on a service animal for the killing of Floyd County Sheriff’s Department K9 Officer Drago, as well as two counts of first-degree assault for inflicting injuries suffered by other officers.

The shooting deaths occurred, police said, as officers responded to a domestic complaint at Storz residence, at which time Storz began firing on officers before holding police at bay for hours until he turned himself in.

The grand jury, the report said, reviewed surveillance video from the jail, which shows that Storz was housed in a pod of four individual cells with three of the four cells, including his, containing two cellmates, and the fourth cell containing one cellmate.

The pod of cells shared a common area including a communal restroom with a shower stall.

At 2:13 a.m. on Feb. 28, the report said, a deputy jailer looked into each cell. At 2:14 a.m., the report said, Storz exited his cell alone and entered the communal restroom, which is not on surveillance video.

“Upon exiting his cell, Storz clearly appeared to have concealed items under his clothing which we believe to be the bedsheets used in the hanging,” the report said. “Testimony establishes that Storz’ bedding was arranged to conceal his absence from inspection.”

Storz, the report said, was found deceased in the shower stall around 6:36 a.m.

“While cellmates from the surrounding cells entered the communal bathroom area on three separate occasions after Storz entered the area, no other inmate entered for 40 minutes after Storz, and no inmate stayed for as long as two minutes,” the report said.

This, the report noted, is consistent with statements from the inmates that they did not see or notice Storz, who was obscured from vision in the shower stall.

“We believe from all of the evidence, and particularly the surveillance video, that Lance Storz’ manner of death was suicide by hanging and that he acted alone,” the report said.

The case was presented to the grand jury by Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Smith.

Slone said he commends Collins and Merlo on conducting a very thorough investigation into the case.