Educators, researchers and leaders in the business sector are working together to prepare the next generation of Eastern Kentucky students for the modern workforce - and in doing so, examining the link between computational thinking skills, computer science and the future of work.

Members of these groups have been brought together through “Tough as Nails, Nimble Fingers: Developing a K-8 Coding Pathway for Kentucky Appalachia,” a three-year National Science Foundation grant obtained by the national education non-profit Digital Promise in partnership with Pikeville Independent School District and Floyd County Schools. The aim of this grant is to research how to best prepare Eastern Kentucky students for the jobs of the future and to put those findings into action.

The initiative began in 2019, when 40 participating Kentucky teachers traveled to South Fayette Township, an innovative school district just outside Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

While there, they learned about the field of computer science, the study of computers and algorithmic processes, as well as the concept of computational thinking, a skillset often used in computer science, engineering and even entrepreneurship that involves breaking down complex problems and developing applied solutions to those problems. This trip sparked a series of conversations between educators, researchers and local business leaders in order to understand how a computational thinking curriculum could prepare K-8 students for the demands of the modern workforce.

“The projected growth of jobs within the field of computer science in the next ten years is around 22 percent,” said Tabitha Berger, a computer science teacher at the Floyd County School of Innovation. “With that in mind, it's also important to note that another statistic states that 85 percent of the jobs that will be around in 2030 haven't even been created yet. However, one thing is certain: Those jobs will require our students to know and understand computer science and computer programming. Computer science and programming are now just as important as reading, writing and mathematics.”

Rachelle Burchett, interim director of Community Workforce and Economic Development at Big Sandy Community and Technical College, echoed this sentiment.

“Building a computer science pathway will be foundational for our growth and progress,” she said. “It is the future and the digital landscape evolves faster than we can keep up. Creating a pathway in grades K-12 will ensure that we remain relevant and ready for tomorrow’s world of work.”

Business owners across the region emphasized the need they saw for computational thinking and computer science skills across a variety of fields. Angie Reynolds, director of Human Resources at Mountain Enterprises, an asphalt paving and construction company headquartered in Lexington, said, “[Computational] thinking is definitely needed, particularly in construction, because you have to set up your job site. And if you can't analyze the job site and see what you’re going to need — you've got to break it down into internal traffic control and you have to break it down into communication and risk assessments - you're going to have to break that entire work zone apart day by day. And as you move through the work zone, you're readjusting constantly."

“Almost every job is moving toward a digital platform where basic computational thinking and computer science skills are not only preferred, but a necessity — even farming,” said Deveney Redwine, outreach lead at AppHarvest, an agtech company based in Morehead. “At AppHarvest, we use world-class technology at our high-tech indoor farm that we can operate from laptops and phones. For employees to perform at the high level we need them to, it’s important they have a level of tech and computer skills.”

In addition to benefiting employees themselves, business owners also saw how computational thinking could aid their small businesses. Jan Joseph, owner of Sew-N-Love Shoppe, a sewing and quilting store located in Prestonsburg, said she felt that having an employee with strong computer science and digital literacy skills could help grow her business by expanding beyond brick-and-mortar sales into the online market.

“If I had somebody to work [the store’s] web page, it would help the business,” she said.

Through the Tough as Nails grant, educators at Pikeville Independent and Floyd County school systems now provide a range of computational thinking- and CS-focused opportunities meant to prepare students to use these skills in real-world scenarios.

“We began to view computational thinking as a framework for problem-solving,” said Neil Arnett, district technology coordinator at Pikeville Independent Schools. “How can we equip students to come up against a problem, be it in school, their community, or their work and then have a framework already ingrained in their daily life to work through and come up with innovative solutions to the problems they may face?

“At the K-8 grade level, which this grant work has focused on, this looks like opportunities for students to explore different types of technologies through the learning of their core academic studies and finding new ways to summarize and share what they learn,” said Arnett. “For example, fifth grade students study European explorers during the colonial period, what types of transportation they used, how they traveled and the discoveries they made. When we combine that with their science content studying force and motion, they can begin to understand the challenges the explorers faced when the laws of force and motion had an effect on their ships and how that forced them to travel. For another layer, we take that to the lab as students design their own prototype ‘ships’ and use a modern miniature form of the population instead of sails, a robot such as the Sphero Bolt. The Sphero Bolt can push their ship, which may be too heavy, may drag on the testing surface, or tip over. The robot all the while is showing data such as velocity, pitch, gyroscope positions, speed and more, which allows the students to then see what it is like to test a solution and use data to identify problems and possible solutions.”

Other opportunities include partnering with businesses in Eastern Kentucky to give students the chance to solve real problems these businesses faced or to earn additional certifications that enable students to graduate high school and immediately begin a job in their chosen field. Such was the case when fifth and sixth grade students at Pikeville Independent prototyped letter-shaped cutting designs for a local donut shop owner; meanwhile, the Floyd County School of Innovation worked with Mountain Enterprises to pilot a Heavy Equipment pathway in which students learn to operate equipment through a VR simulator and can graduate with a NCCER Core Certification.

A closely related effort is Remake Learning Days, a 10-day festival around Eastern Kentucky in which students and their caregivers participate in hands-on learning projects across a variety of disciplines, many of which focus on computer science, STEM and STEAM subjects. During the 2022 festival, which will run from April 22-May 1, learning opportunities will range from building a robot to coding and 3D printing to learning to sew and create other art projects. One goal of the festival is to help families become familiar with the new subjects and technologies that students are learning in their classes, an important step in promoting student engagement in these fields.

“Research has found that when youth attend an event with their caregiver, they are more inclined to have an interest or passion for that subject and to have more fun doing it,” said Dorie Taylor, producer for Remake Learning Days Across America. “Their engagement and joy are related to their caregiver doing it alongside them.”

As the Tough as Nails grant enters its final year of operation, organizers in the region are optimistic about how the foundations laid by the grant will continue to impact students in the future.

“Today's students will enter a workforce that we can't imagine,” said Traci Tackett, director of Digital Literacy at Bit Source. “The jobs that will exist in 10 years are yet to be seen. Our grant is helping teachers learn to step out of their comfort zone and introduce their students to computational thinking and computer science skills that will benefit them on their own path to ‘the future of work.’ Students need a set of computational thinking skills that equip them to identify problems, break them down, look for patterns, create algorithms, analyze data and apply all of those skills in formulating a solution. It isn't something that can be accurately measured on a standardized test, but is vital to real life. By creating a vertically aligned pathway from K-8th grade, we are building the foundation for lifelong learners who can be successful in any career.”

For more information about the Tough as Nails grant, visit, https://stemforall2021.videohall.com/presentations/1915. For more information about the Remake Learning Days festival, visit, https://remakelearningdays.org/eastky/.