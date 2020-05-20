A Floyd Chronicle and Times Staff Report
The Floyd County Community Community Foundation has donated to numerous local businesses and organizations in an effort to help them during the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding is part of the Downtown Stimulus Fund and from grants awarded directly by the foundation.
The Southeast Kentucky Downtown Business Stimulus Fund was established in late March by the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, the Appalachian Impact Fund, the Community and Economic Initiative for Kentucky and Invest 606, with the goal of stabilizing local downtown businesses. The effort has provided more than $450,000 so far to 150 small businesses and organizations in 23 counties.
The Floyd County Community Foundation reports that 13 small businesses in Floyd County collectively received $32,800 from the Southeast Kentucky Downtown Business Stimulus Fund.
The Floyd County Community Foundation, through its Response and Recovery Fund, also provided $13,859 to 18 Floyd County businesses, the Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry and God’s Appalachian Partnership’s food pantry.
The foundation continues raising funds for its Response and Recovery Fund, and officials there report that the second phase of the Downtown Stimulus Fund is being planned.
Online donations can be made at https://www.appalachianky.org/covid19floyd or mailed to Floyd County Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1734, Prestonsburg, Ky. 41653.
