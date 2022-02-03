The Mountain Arts Center will welcome “The Funniest Man in America,” James Gregory to the Lucy and Willard Kinzer Theater Saturday February 5, at 7:30 p.m.
Gregory, who hails from Lithonia, Georgia, worked as a salesman until he was 36-years-old before entering the world of comedy.
He got his start introducing performers at The Punch Line comedy club in Atlanta. His first feature act was also at The Punch Line on February 17, 1982.
Dubbed “The Funniest Man in America,” Gregory brings his southern charm and storytelling to life in his plain, common sense yet, own hilarious way.
Gregory has recorded numerous albums and is even an author, having written, “It Could Be A Law, I Don’t Know,” which also included an album with the same title.
He regularly appears as a special guest on several popular syndicated radio shows. Listeners often hear him on the Bob and Tom Show, John Boy and Billy and Rick and Bubba.
Tickets for the show range from $35-$62. You can purchase tickets by visiting www.macarts.com or by calling 1-888-MAC-ARTS (622-2787). Tickets may also be purchased at the Center’s box office.