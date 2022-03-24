PAINTSVILLE — When they first started their roadside produce stand five years ago, there's no way the tight-knit family that makes up Griffith Family Farms could have possibly imagined how that business would look only half a decade later.

Chester Griffith, who runs the business alongside wife Melissa and daughters Emma, Ella and Eliza, said he can’t believe where the family farm has ended up and the only reason further expansion hasn’t happened is because he believes the family has reached a comfortable place with the amount of work they are able to handle.

Chester called the life they are living now "amazing," and said it is a product of he and Melissa's inability to cope with a life of taking kids to daycares or schools and going off to other jobs and spending the vast majority of their time apart — making the "family" part of the farm's name likely the key component to their success and their drive to make their dream lifestyle a reality.

"What drove us, me and my wife both, and I admire people that do it, I don't know how they do, we weren't able to do it, but people that go to that job every morning at 7:30 or 8 o'clock and before then, they have to get their kids ready and take them to a daycare, and we did that with my oldest daughter for a while, but then you have to work all day and then go get them, but that was part of the reason, we just wanted our family to be together," Chester said. "It just amazes me how it's all worked out so that we're able to do that. The people that do that, I admire them so much, because we weren't able to do it."

Looking back on his own upbringing, Chester said it "blew his mind" that they were able to do what they've done. He watched his father work at a business for 10 years and retire with little to show for it.

"A lot of it, too, when we transitioned, I worked for the state for 10 years and Melissa was a teacher at Johnson County Schools. When we transitioned from the roadside market to being on the farm here, you know, I watched my dad work at a business and he paid that rent on a building out every month, and at the end of 10 years, you didn't have anything," Chester said. "So, I told my wife, we're going to build our own building here at the farm, and if people come, they come, and if they don't, we'll have a nice building.

"Since we've opened, we've just been incredibly blessed and very fortunate and it blows my mind, even Saturday, when there was 8 inches of snow, we were busy all day," Chester continued. "I said, 'We are so blessed to be able to be on the farm and have people come to us.'"

That family touch adds to the farm and helps secure a strong and loyal customer base, Chester said, but the importance of providing a quality product cannot be understated.

"Being good to people — that's it. Helping people when you can help them, and in turn, by shopping here, they help us. That's it, that's what we've lost and we lose it when we don't have that personal interaction. I tell my customers this — ‘You're not going to drive this far out here for a subpar product at a high price,' people just aren't going to do it. We have to have a better product than you're going to find anywhere else at a competitive price," Chet said, adding that the personal touch they provide is a sort of built-in accountability.

"It's harder for us to sell you something that's not good than it is for any of the box stores, because we've got to look you right in the eye when we check you out and, when they come back in the next time, we'll see them and they'll let us know,” he said. “If you're selling a subpar product at a store and the person isn't working, or you don't know what shift they're working and they don't know that customer, what does it matter. There's no accountability — with us, I mean, the majority of the time, it's our family or people that work here that are like family, that you deal with. We stand behind everything we sell and we mess up, like anybody messes up, and we'll make it right. It's just what you've got to do."

Griffith Family Farms stands as a testament to the influx of the emerging generations of Appalachians, who are interested in the outdoors, fitness and natural foods, who cross-section at the store with the old-school Appalachia that is such an integral part, Chet said, of what the family-owned farm, Chet said.

"Our dynamic is so interesting, because we have the emerging people in Appalachia, the emerging generations that are at the gym and the health club and they all shop here and then you have the old-school Appalachians that still shop here, too, because they love the bacon and the sausage and the burger," Chet said. "It's just a blessing to be able to serve everybody. You know, I was raised old-school, and you just love to be able to serve everybody that you can.

"I love Jennies Creek, I love these mountains and that's the land grant, or the deed to my family in 1849," Chet continued, pointing to a framed copy of the original deed to the property, now more than 170 years old. "My girls will be the eighth or ninth generation of my family to work the land, it's a lot. We not only want to make a living here, we want to build something to where, if they're wanting to stay on the farm when they get older and, hopefully, appreciate the lifestyle that we live, and would want to come back to it."

Chet laughed, adding that "none of them probably will."

"You know, none of them probably will, they may want to say, ‘I’m done farming dad, I'm out of here,’” Chet added.

The farm and family aspects were something that has always been built in to the establishment, but the influx of community support and other local farmers, on top of the support of adventure tourists, trail riders, RV travelers, alongside the cooperative home school setup at the farm, thanks to Brandy Lemaster, made the farm a community destination, Chet said, that he could never have forseen. That inclusion of the youth, from their own daughters, community members, children from the family's church and school attendees have all worked at the store and on the farm and made a decent wage and been happy to help.

"We actually have a homeschool cooperative, and all of the kids work here in the store and they make a good wage while they work and they want to work, and all of the kids are together, so it's fun while they work. You know, that's the way families did it for hundreds of years, you raised your own labor and the communities raised their own labor," Chet said. "Through COVID and all of this, we've not really had any issues on labor, because of the youth through our church and our school that have been willing to work here, we've made it."

That old-school mentality helped with both retaining local clientele and building a tourism draw, Chet said.

"That's been an unexpected part of it and we never anticipated that, the whole tourism thing, it's just like, 'Wow,' because, for a long time, I thought the main thing was you needed to produce a product," Chet said. "It's not just our family that our customers are supporting ... we've been fortunate that our best friends are Amish and they own a butcher shop, and they've helped us out so much."

According to Chet, when the prospect of putting in a trail was first announced, they were fervently opposed to the prospect, but now they supply bicycles for free use for those who want to make use of the Dawkins Line Rail Trail.

"It's just pretty amazing how it's all worked out ... we have bicycles but we don't rent them, we originally started out we were going to rent them, but we just stay so busy in the store, we just let people use them. I know we had several families here from Paintsville on Friday, who used the trail and used the bikes," Chet said, adding that their attitude toward the trail and what it brought to the area had done a total 180-degree turn from their original attitude toward it. "I see the trail is not going to do anything but grow — it's kind of figuring out what it's going to do in this stage right here, but I think ... it'll take off in the next year or two. I really do. We're all about supporting that, we're horse riders and ride on the trail all the time and we're just supporting that anyway we can and we want to, because as it grows, it'll help not only us, but the whole community.

"What's ironic, is we were one of the most avid people against it when it came out, and now, I think it's essential that we support it, because we're the only thing situated on the trail, as a business," Chet said, adding that after seeing the reality of the trail's existence versus what their expectation of it was, they were surprised at how little issues it had presented, especially when it came to its regulation and patrolling. "We never felt they did a good job of explaining how it would be set up ... we thought there would be a lot more issue with four-wheelers and people on it, and really, between local law enforcement and Fish and Wildlife that patrol it, I won't say there haven't been any issues, but there haven't been many. It's a great tool for, not only a property owner, as far as property values, but we're all about a healthier product and trying to live a healthier life and that fits right in with everything we're trying to do. It's just kind of ironic, because we thought it would be a constant headache all of the time, and, really, it's been great."

In addition to trail riders, people traveling in RVs have been patronizing the business and that word of mouth has been explosive for the family business' growth.

"With the trail, we've actually become a Harvest Host destination, I don't know if you're familiar with what that is, but if you have a camper or an RV, and you're traveling across the nation, instead of parking in a Walmart parking lot, we've joined Harvest Host, well, actually they contacted us, but you can call and make a reservation or they can pull in and park and they can stay the night or two nights, and there's no charge for it, but the deal is, they patron your business at about what it would cost to rent a site at twenty or thirty dollars a night," Chet said. "We've had hundreds of people stay, from Washington to California, to Maine, I mean, all corners of the United States. You know, you had a lot of people that were traveling through COVID, they said, 'Well, times are crazy, we're going to put the family in the RV and we're going to see the country,' so we've got to meet so many fantastic people through that and now we're having repeats as well as new people, and everybody's coming back because they've enjoyed it here.

"That's what we want, we want people to enjoy the farm as much as we enjoy it, because they're the ones who allow us to be here," Chet added. "Just being good to people. You can help people and in turn, they help us by shopping here."

Expanding the business or acquiring more clientele is almost a scary prospect to Chet, but that's a good problem to have, and, looking back on where they've come from, it just makes him thankful.

"We started out with that roadside market, almost to the day, about five years ago, and we had about two or three chocolate pies and a table full of fresh greens, just hardly nothing really, and we just saw the demand there," Chet said, adding that the family is already at a point where they're making a living and living comfortably from the farm. "That's kind of where we were at, we've always just wanted to make a living and we're very fortunate, that all of our family works here ... really, we're as busy as we can possibly handle, so we've not really advertised because of that. Different levels bring different devils and we're kind of dialed in where we're at, and like where we're at and we're still growing, though. We're gradually growing and still sometimes, it's overwhelming, but we just do the best that we can do."

Griffith Family Farm is located at 8055 Ky. Rt. 825 in Paintsville and can be reached by phone at, (606) 297-3239. For more information, search for "Griffith Family Farm" on Facebook.