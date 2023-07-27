The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K9, Mako, will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
Delivery of Mako’s vest, which will be embroidered with the sentiment, “In memory of K9 Drago, Floyd County, KY — EOW 6/30/22,” is expected within eight to 10 weeks.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a charity with the mission to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The body armor is U.S. made, custom-fitted and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,210 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.
The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.