New Interim Floyd County School Superintendent Anna Shepherd, announced her second appointment of the week in naming Kimberly Grubb over the Early Childhood Department for Floyd County Schools.

She will serve in the role for the duration of Shepherd’s time as Interim Superintendent.

Grubb is no stranger to the students of Floyd County, as she has worked for the district for the past 25 years.

She began her teaching career at Martin Elementary, then moving on to May Valley. Grubb has 16 years of in-classroom experience with Head Start and Preschool students.

While at May Valley, Grubb coordinated the May Valley Born Learning Academy and was also the Curriculum Lead for Floyd County Head Start.

“I am blessed, honored and excited to embark on this new journey. I believe that a key element in being successful in school and in life is starting with a strong foundation and this foundation begins in early childhood,” said Grubb.

She has not only been on many different district level teams, she’s also represented Floyd County on the regional and state level.

For the past nine years Grubb has served as the Education Consultant for Early Childhood where she has worked with teachers in all early childhood classrooms in the district.

Interim Superintendent Anna Spears spoke of Grubb’s new role.

“Kim is a wonderful addition to any team. Her dedication to the children of Floyd County Schools is admirable and an example to all and she will only take the EC department forward to more success,” said Shepherd.

Grubb brings excitement to her job, and is passionate about the students being prepared. She’s ready to get started.

“Working with our EC team and our amazing families and community members has been a wonderful experience — Our Early Childhood team has seen great success with school readiness and I’m excited about continuing our work in preparing our youngest learners to be ready for school and life,” said Grubb.

Grubb is the second appointment in a week for Floyd County Schools, as Jennifer Wells was selected as Special Education Consultant for Floyd County Schools.