Kelly Craft toured Eastern Kentucky on March 20, as her “Kitchen Table Tour,” made a stop at Billy Ray’s Restaurant in Prestonsburg.

Craft, running for the GOP nomination for Kentucky governor, also traveled to Martin and Pike Counties to meet with first responders and prospective voters.

The Barren County native has ties to Eastern Kentucky, as her husband, coal operator Joe Craft, is from Hazard.

The Crafts are major donors to several schools throughout Eastern Kentucky, including Alice Lloyd College, University of Pikeville (UPike), as well as their Craft Academy at Morehead State University (MSU).

Craft spoke of the deadly drug epidemic that continues its grip on the region, and what a Craft administration would do to combat deadly drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine from China.

“I’m a firm believer it starts at home,” Craft said. “And not everybody has a normal home-life, some are raised by grandparents, some are raised by older siblings, but if we can start with God at the center of the family, and teach our children that they have a responsibility, accountability, and there are consequences.”

Craft also stressed the importance of teachers knowing the warning signs of students who may be struggling with addiction.

“There are certain families that have a past with addiction and that’s where we have to have teachers who have a passion for teaching,” Craft said. “They need help identifying students very early-on that might be at risk.”

Craft said she believes those in drug treatment facilities, those incarcerated or in juvenile detention, need proper training or a trade to help them rejoin society, instead of being released back on the streets.

“We need to make certain they are equipped before they leave and are accepted back into the community. How do we do that?” Craft said. “We work with these facilities to make sure they have a resource, a training, that they’ve got some sort of a trade and that we partner with businesses to be able to welcome them back and give them a job.”

Craft said she will be tough on crime, and those selling or distributing illegal drugs will not receive a slap on the wrist, they will serve their time.

“If you’re a drug dealer, I’m coming for you,” said Craft.

The drug epidemic strikes close to home for the Craft’s, as their daughter has even battled addiction.

Craft also traveled to Martin County to meet with local volunteer fire departments, as well as Pike County for another campaign stop.