Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd has announced that Floyd Schools students Kendyll Hall and Todd Prater have been selected as 2022 Rogers Scholars.
According to a statement from Floyd County Schools, to be considered for the Rogers Scholar program, a student must be a sophomore, in the 45 county service area and have a grade point average of 3.0 or higher. Students must also want to develop their leadership and technology skills as well as entrepreneurship and community service. A total of 60 students will become Rogers Scholars. Initially, one student per county is selected. The 15 remaining spots will go to the next 15 students with the highest sores earned in the scoring process.
“We’re very proud of these two being selected to represent our county and district in the 2022 Rogers Scholar program,” Shepherd said. “Both Kendyll and Todd attend Floyd Central High School. Kendyll will be a student in the Floyd County Early College Academy next year and Todd will continue being in the JROTC at Floyd Central.”
The statement said being a Rogers Scholar gives students like these two access to scholarships at 19 colleges and universities in Kentucky. This summer, Kendyll and Todd will attend a 5 day program with other Rogers Scholars where they will develop their leadership skills, participate in team building exercises and work with professionals in engineering, healthcare and video production.
Kendyll is the daughter of Doug and Amie Hall of Drift. She is a member of the Floyd Central High Volleyball team, the Beta Club, the National Honor Society and a student at the Floyd County School of Innovation where she is in the Allied Health pathway. Kendyll is part of the Narrative 4 initiative, a program striving to grow empathic leaders and global citizens.
Todd is the son of Jeff and Ceci Prater of Hueysville. He is a member of the National Honor Society, the Student Technology Leadership Program team, the Student Council and the eSports team. He is part of the Narrative 4 initiative at FCHS, a drummer for the FCHS band, and is in the Law Enforcement pathway at the Floyd County School of Innovation.