The Republican primary for Kentucky governor is a crowded field.

But the stage at the Pike County Courthouse which plays host to the traditional Hillbilly Days Stump Speaking was nearly empty of candidates for that office, as only two showed up to give their quick, time-limited pitch to the festival crowd on April 22.

Republicans Jacob Clark and Kelly Craft were the only gubernatorial candidates who attended, with the other 10 Republicans and three Democrats, including incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear, seeking their respective parties’ nomination in the May 16 primary not speaking.

Candidates were given five minutes to make their case to the prospective voters.

Clark spoke on the need to move away from big government.

“We have seen tyrants across the nation take their will on the American people and our freedom and not much has been done about it,” Clark said.

While government solutions are often suggested, they’re not always the best way to solve problems, he said.

“We don’t always need a big government program to come along and save us,” he said. “Sometimes, the easiest solution is just to cut all the red tape and let the free market and let the people to decide and save themselves.”

Clark said that, if elected, he will prioritize getting metal detectors and safe entrances in schools in Kentucky.

Clark said he will tell Washington that Kentucky will not comply with regulations killing the coal industry.

Further, he said, he would eliminate enforcement of gun laws.

“We have the Second Amendment, that was the only gun law we were ever meant to have,” he said.

For more information on Clark, visit, clarkforky.com.

Craft spoke on the support her administration would offer to Eastern Kentucky and its coal industry, pointing out that the coal companies her husband, Joe Craft, a Perry County native, owns still employ a large number of people in the region.

“This economy has been under attack from the Biden-Beshear administration,” she said. “I can tell you from serving under President Donald Trump there was not a more fierce fighter for the coal industry than Donald Trump.”

Craft said the industry regulations are resulting in higher costs for consumers.

“What I care about is the ratepayers,” she said. “East Kentucky has the highest utility rates in our state and that is not OK. We need to make certain that we do everything in our power to keep our coal plants up and running.”

Craft said having lower rates will help attract business to the state.

Craft said she is independent of the “Washington establishment.”

“I’m a results-driven leader,” she said. “I’m not owned by any special interest and you will not see the Washington establishment in my office for governor.”

More information on Craft’s candidacy can be found at, kellycraft.com.

State treasurer

Two candidates for state treasurer spoke at the event.

Democratic candidate Michael Bowman spoke on experience in both government and the world of finance.

Michael Bowman, Democratic candidate for treasurer, pointed to his

“When elected, I will be the first treasurer in more than 40 years that has any professional training in finance,” he said.

Bowman said accountability is important.

“We have a careless legislature that has consistently eroded trust in our government and has done everything but throw out the kitchen sink to hide and keep in the dark what they’re doing,” he said. “Never before in the history of the commonwealth have we had such disregard for accountability. The people of Kentucky deserve better.”

For more information on Bowman’s candidacy, visit, bowmanforkentucky.com.

Republican candidate for treasurer Andrew Cooperrider pointed to his experience as a business owner and also as a business owner who refused to shut his business — a coffee shop — down as mandated in response to COVID-19.

“Because we stood together, Kentucky had a great victory, for Kentucky was the only state in the nation that was shut down for indoor dining for Thanksgiving but was reopened for indoor dining before Christmas,” he said. “Today, we find ourselves on the front line of a new battle, a battle over the very foundation of our commonwealth — faith, family and freedom.”

Cooperrider said he will bring “common sense and competence” to the office of treasurer, as well as a belief in smaller government.

“Government cannot replace a community,” he said. “Government cannot replace a parent and government cannot replace God, no matter how much money you spend on it.”

For more information on Cooperrider, visit, cooperrider4ky.com.

Agriculture commissioner

Two candidates for agriculture commissioner also addressed the crowd

Sierra J. Enlow, Democratic candidate for agriculture commissioner, said she has lifelong experience in agriculture, from growing up on a fifth generation tobacco farm in LaRue County to obtaining her master’s degree in agriculture economics from the University of Kentucky and beyond.

“I want to help make sure that there are opportunities for your kids to come home and work in the communities that they grew up in,” she said.

Ensuring a successful rollout of medical marijuana, she said, is a priority.

“I will be the driver in rolling out medical marijuana and building a sustainable ecosystem around it,” she said. “We can’t let what happened to hemp happen to medical marijuana.”

Enlow alleged that hemp growing in the commonwealth failed when, under then-Agriculture Commissioner Jamie Comer, “wealthy western Kentucky donors had unfair access to licenses before Eastern Kentucky farmers.

“Those wealthy western Kentucky donors then flooded and crashed the market, virtually destroying the future of hemp in Kentucky,” she said.

Enlow said that, under current Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, there are half as many veterinarians in the commonwealth than are needed, leading to a decreased ability to respond to emergencies and an increased cost of consumer goods like milk and eggs.

For more information on Enlow, visit, sierraenlow.com.

Richard Heath, Republican candidate for agriculture commissioner, said he was raised on a farm in Graves County and put himself through college at Murray State growing corn, soybeans, wheat and tobacco. Heath said he earned his master’s degree in agriculture and went into the business side after college, managing the Graves County Coop Store.

“If you think about the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, it is a business, with 200 employees and an $86 million budget,” he said.

Heath won election to the state House in 2012 and ran for agriculture commissioner against Quarles, and was defeated by one quarter of 1 percent. He has served as chair of the House Agriculture Committee.

Heath filed House Bill 500, which would prohibit countries “unfriendly” to the United States, such as China, Cuba and Venezuela from buying Kentucky farmland. The bill passed through the House but didn’t make it through Senate in the waning days of the session. Heath said there was also some concern about unintended consequences and he will continue to work on the issue if elected agriculture commissioner.

“You have the opportunity in this election to vote for youth or vote for experience,” he said.

For more information on Heath, visit, richardheathky.com.

2024 presidential race

One candidate seeking election to the office of president of the United States spoke at the event.

Independent presidential candidate Robert Quigley, of Lexington, made his case to the stump speaking crowd.

Quigley said that, if elected, he will work to bring jobs back from overseas.

In addition, he said he hopes to offer an alternative to the Democratic and Republican nominees.

“Those two parties have become extreme to the extremist,” he said. “We have problems that are going unsolved decade after decade. We need solutions to these problems.”

Fossil fuels are needed, he said, and will be for a long period.

“We have a 40 to 50-year transition period before we can even get to a green economy,” he said. “That means in the meantime we need coal, we need fossil fuels. It has to be managed properly.”

In addition, Quigley said, he will work to make it easier to establish a small business.

“We’re going to make it easier to get that loan to start your new business,” he said. “We’re going to make it easy for homeowners to buy their first house.”

For more information, visit, robertquigleyforpresident.com.