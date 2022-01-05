A Harold man was arrested on a theft charge after allegedly buying products from wish.com using a hacked username and password obtained from a website.
According to an arrest citation by Kentucky State Police Trooper Billy Ball, on Dec. 29, an individual from Ohio contacted KSP Post 9 in Pikeville and reported that an individual at 4th Street, Fox Bottom, Harold had used their wish.com account to purchase several items, including a guitar and amplifier.
Ball wrote that he contacted the victim, who described the guitar. Ball wrote that he advised the person to cancel their electronic accounts and file a report with wish.com.
Ball, the citation said, also went to the residence to which the guitar and amplifier, as well as other items, had reportedly been shipped.
Ball wrote that he made contact with Nathan W. Combs, 24, who was in a camper next to the address with his girlfriend. Ball wrote that he saw a guitar that fit the description and mentioned it to Combs, who said he got it from wish.com.
Ball wrote that he informed Combs that the guitar was what he was investigating, at which time Combs told the trooper that he didn’t know anyone “was out any money, he thought he obtained it through a promotional process.”
Ball wrote that he arrested Combs on two warrants and, while en route to the Floyd County Detention Center, Combs admitted he had obtained the account information from a website which provided him with three wish.com accounts and passwords and that he knew it was wrong and he was sorry.
Combs was lodged in the jail on a charge of misdemeanor theft.