A Floyd County man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on child pornography charges.
According to court documents, on June 22, a grand jury in London indicted Christopher Hall, 25, of Barn Branch, Harold, on charges of production of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
According to court documents, in 2022, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes branch learned through an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation that a subject, later identified as Hall, had been uploading material depicting minors in sexual performances.
A search warrant was obtained for Hall’s residence, court documents said, and Hall admitted to downloading and distributing the material for monetary gain.
According to the indictment, Hall employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed and coerced a minor female to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct. Further, the indictment charges, Hall distributed and possessed child pornography.
If convicted on the production of child pornography charge, the indictment said, Hall could face between 15 and 30 years in prison, while the other two charges each carry a potential maximum prison sentence of 20 years.