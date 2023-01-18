Work is getting underway on a project that officials say will make a big difference for the entire county.

Recently, the Prestonsburg City Utilities Commission received a grant that will be used to expand water and sewer services in the Harold community.

According to Floyd County Judge Robbie Williams, the Floyd County Fiscal Court has worked closely with the City of Prestonsburg to bring the project to fruition. Williams said the project is much needed for the community.

“Right now, Harold is one of the only areas in Floyd County we’re seeing a lot of population and commercial growth in,” Williams said.

Williams also praised The City of Prestonsburg for its work on the project.

“What really helps us is, we’ve got such a good relationship at the county and city level and we can accomplish so much more if we work together on projects just like this,” said Williams.

Representatives from Bocook Engineering were in Harold on Jan. 11, taking measurements and surveying the area.

Jeremy Yates, with Bocook Engineering, said the project will take approximately a year to complete.

“First, I’m getting ground elevation profiles, that way, they can determine whether to use force-main-sewer, or gravity-type,” Yates said.

Fortunately, he said, Bocook can use an existing lift station located near Gearheart Communications instead of having to start from scratch.

According to Yates, he will then submit his measurements to the engineers at Bocook and their team will map all existing utilities currently in the Harold area.

The new lines will provide services to residents of Laynesville Road and Fox Bottom, with lines extending to the church at Boldman.