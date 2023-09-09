Annette Harris, the Floyd County Schools District’s health coodinator, has been nominated and appointed as the Kentucky Director of the National Association of School Nurses, according to a statement from the district.
This announcement was made during the annual July 2023 Kentucky School Nurse Association Conference held in Lexington.
Harris, the statement said, is committed to supporting current and high-quality healthcare services within the educational settings. Harris has been an active member of the Kentucky School Nurses Association for five years. Her leadership qualities and dedication to the profession have been recognized through various roles she has undertaken within KSNA, including serving as the Eastern Kentucky Delegate, KSNA president-elect, and most notably, as the 2022-2023 KSNA president.
In her newly-designated role as the Kentucky Director of NASN, Annette Harris will assume a pivotal position as the key link between KSNA and NASN. Her responsibilities encompass advocating for the interests of school nurses, facilitating transparent communication channels between the two associations and actively informing KSNA of vital actions undertaken by the NASN Board and membership.
"Annette's dedication and expertise have made her an invaluable asset to our district,” Shepherd said. “We are confident that she will excel in her new role and continue to champion the importance of school nurses in ensuring the well-being of our students.”
Harris' term as the Kentucky Director of NASN will span four years. During this time, the statement said, Harris will be able to contribute to the advancement of school nursing standards and practices at both regional and national levels.