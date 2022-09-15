Each year, the Hatfield and McCoy descendants gather in Pike County for various events, including the upcoming Hatfield McCoy Heritage Days in Pikeville.

The Hatfield McCoy Heritage Days is a three-day event that will take place on Sept. 16, 17 and 18th in Pike County. The three day event will conclude with a 10 a.m. service at the McCoy Well in Hardy on Sept. 18.

During the Sunday service, various members of the Hatfield and McCoy families are known to speak, and local musicians play and sing. The Hatfield and McCoy families invite the public to join the Sunday service.

This year is expected to be special as a unique presentation is to be made at the Well Service. Devil Anse Hatfield’s great-grandson Billy Hatfield, the grandson of Anse’s youngest son Tennyson Hatfield, will be speaking and presenting a $1,000 scholarship to a local feud descendant.

The Hatfield McCoy Heritage Days has drawn thousands of people to the region over the last few years. This year, the first day will kick off with a concert featuring the Sons of FM.

The Sons of FM will appear on the Appalachian Wireless Arena Main Street Stage on Sept 16 at 7 p.m.

A Presentation of Cap Hatfield’s Autopsy will take place Saturday morning at 10 a.m. on Sept 17 at the Big Sandy Heritage Center on the 4th floor, downtown Pikeville 172 Division Street.

A visit to the Dils and Perry Cline Gravesites to clean and dress the graves in the afternoon on Sept. 17. Dils cemetery is located at 104 Chloe Rd. and Perry Cline Cemetery is located at Mount Martha Drive, both in Pikeville.

Hatfield McCoy Historic Sites Tours are set for Sept 17 from 1pm-5pm. Inquire at the Pikeville-Pike County Visitors Center located on 831 Hambley Blvd, Pikeville.

Hatfield McCoy Memorial Service at the McCoy Well will be held on Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. at 4087 HWY 319 Hardy, KY.

Log on to www.tourpikecounty.com for more information.

FRIDAY – SEPT. 16

7 p.m.: Main Street Live! featuring Sons of FM. Dinner can be purchased at arena concessions.

Location: Appalachian Wireless Arena Main Street stage – 126 Main St, Pikeville, KY 41501

SATURDAY – SEPT. 17

10:00: Presentation of Cap Hatfield’s Autopsy

Location: Big Sandy Heritage Center – 172 Division St 4th Floor, Pikeville, KY 41501

11:30 a.m.: Pike County Courthouse (Historic Tour)

Location: Pike County Courthouse – 146 Main Street, second floor, Pikeville, KY 41501

12:15 p.m.: Pikeville Farmers Market. Support local vendors.

Location: Pikeville Farmers Market – 130 Adams Ln, Pikeville, KY 41501

2 p.m. Tours of the Hatfield McCoy Historic Sites: Meet at the Pikeville-Pike County Visitors Center for departure. Tour of sites, placing wreaths on headstones, and some site cleanup.

Locations:

• Begin at Pikeville-Pike County Visitors Center (2:00 p.m.)

• Hanging Site of Cotton Top Mounts (UPike Campus)

• Perry Cline Cemetery (placing wreath)

• Dil’s Cemetery (placing wreath)

• Randolph McCoy Pikeville Home (placing wreath – Pikeville Main Street)

6:15 p.m.: Hatfield McCoy Dinner at the Garfield House – Contact Pikeville-Pike County Tourism CVB for details (606) 432-5063.

Location: Pikeville Garfield House – 178 College St, Pikeville, KY 41501

SUNDAY – SEPT. 18

10 a.m.: Hatfield McCoy Memorial Service at the McCoy Well in Hardy, KY. Featuring a presentation of a $1000 scholarship to a feud descendant. Pastor Billy Hatfield.

Location: Randolph McCoy Well – 4087 HWY 319 Hardy, KY 41531

11:30 p.m.: Hog Trial Cabin Tour

Location: 6884 State Hwy 319, McCarr, KY 41544

Noon: Preacher Anse and Polly Hatfield Cemetery (placing wreath)

Location: Hatfield Cemetery Access Rd, McCarr, KY 41544

12:30 p.m.: Paw Paw Trees Site Tour

Location: 1056 near Buskirk, KY 41332

1:15 p.m.: Lunch at Wingo’s Grill in Matewan, West Virginia. Departing at 2:30 p.m.

Location: Wingo’s Grill – U.S. Route 49, 74 Mate St, Matewan, WV 25678

3 p.m.: Hatfield Cemetery (placing wreaths). Honoring William K. Hatfield.

Location: Hatfield Family Cemetery Access Rd, Omar, West Virginia 25638 (Sarah Ann, WV)